NORMAN – Stillwater High football coach Chad Cawood didn’t have to question what led to the first win of his career, a 28-6 triumph over Norman on Thursday night at Harve Collins Field.
It helped that the Pioneers’ defense showed flashes of a return to dominance behind an underclassman’s breakout performance. Their starting running back posting three touchdowns played a part, too.
But the thing that helped Cawood reach a long-awaited milestone, one that comes after spending the previous 25 years in the program, was a pair of charcoal gray slacks.
“This week, the coaches said, ‘Ain’t nobody wearing shorts. We’re done,’” Cawood said through a laugh. “I really think it was the kids and the way we practiced this week and the detail we practiced with, the physicality we practiced with.”
Cawood donned a polo and dress shorts for the Pioneers’ first two games of the season. After back-to-back losses for the first time since 2017, he figured something had to change.
Tucker Barnard, Stillwater’s coach of 12 years prior to leaving this offseason, always said wearing shorts was bad luck.
It’s safe to assume Cawood will be in pants for the foreseeable future after that did the job for his first win as head coach.
The Pioneers (1-2) were a force on both sides of the ball all night, though Stillwater’s defense showed signs of returning to the elite status it possessed – earned – in 2022.
Under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator Dan Nickles, the Pioneers effectively kept the Tigers (0-3) in check.
Norman’s lone score was a 60-yard punt return three minutes before halftime. The Pioneers even blocked the extra point.
“That’s something I coach. That’s on me,” said Cawood, who still calls the plays in addition to leading Stillwater’s special teams. “So, I gave up the touchdown.”
Entering the contest, Cawood figured Stillwater’s defense would have to “live in the backfield.” That, he said, was the only way to contain Norman quarterback Phoenix Murphy and, more importantly, running back Devin Alexander.
The Pioneers did more than that, in large part due to sophomore defensive lineman Nehemiah Kolone, who had three sacks and provided constant pressure on both Murphy and Alexander until missing the better part of the fourth quarter with what he said was a foot injury.
A season ago, Kolone watched from afar on Stillwater’s freshman team. Now, he’s showing the type of formidable defender he can be over the next few years.
“We’re finally back to who we are,” Kolone said after the Pioneers’ first defensive shutout of the season. “It felt really good, you know?”
While Kolone and Co. tamed the Tigers, senior running back Holden Thompson anchored Stillwater’s offense on a night when senior quarterback Chance Acord – who joined the team from Cashion in early August – seemed to settle in.
Thompson’s start to 2023 has shown what the Pioneers were without a year ago, when he missed the season with a torn ACL. He’s been a focal point of Stillwater’s offensive attack thus far, taking 74 carries and turning those into 523 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Against Norman, Thompson had 247 yards rushing and three scores on 30 attempts.
“I mean, our O-line was crazy today,” he said. “They did everything they were supposed to. I followed them, trusted them, and they’re the reason why I had so many touchdowns.”
Thompson opened the game’s scoring with a 5-yard touchdown in the waning moments of the third quarter. He continued two drives later with another short trip to the end zone, a 3-yarder that was made possible with a plunge toward the goal line.
His brother, Heston, scored on a 34-yard reception to cap the Pioneers’ first drive out of halftime. Then Holden slammed the door shut on Norman with a 70-yard run down the sideline with three minutes left in the third quarter.
“It definitely felt like our best game. Like, everything was clicking today,” Holden Thompson said. “It felt pretty good today.”
Walking off the field and toward the locker room, Cawood wasn’t going to relish in this one win. He was already looking forward to getting back to work on Sunday and preparing for a Week 4 road trip to face U.S. Grant.
That doesn’t mean the Pioneers can’t have any fun. After all, Cawood wants them to. Before hopping on the bus and heading home with the first of what’s expected to be many wins in hand, he had an idea of what awaited him.
“Between (Holden) and his brother and Talon Kendrick and Trey Tuck, those four have been together for their entire lives. They’re inseparable,” Cawood said.
“They’re sitting on the back of the bus. They’ll be singing the whole way home. None of ’em can sing, though. But they’ll be singing all the way home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.