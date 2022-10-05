Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard has placed an emphasis on his players keeping their helmets strapped up and heads facing forward.
The No. 1 Pioneers are off to an unblemished 5-0 start this season, collectively outscoring their opponents 219-75 en route to winning by an average of four touchdowns.
Ahead of their Week 6 road matchup with Sand Springs on Friday, Barnard is trying to convey to his players that they need to play to their fullest potential each and every week, regardless of the opponent.
“We just don’t want to be one of those teams that’s on this, like, roller coaster of, ‘OK, this is a really good team that we’re playing, so we’ve gotta be our best,’” Barnard said Tuesday morning. “We can’t do that.”
Aside from a 36-33 win over Norman in Week 3, the closest another team has been to upsetting Stillwater throughout the first half of the regular season was in Week 1, when the Pioneers defeated Greenwood (Arkansas), 41-27.
Since then, Barnard has selected videos to share with the team weekly, with some of the more notable lessons coming from Alabama football coach Nick Saban and, most recently, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
“What we try to talk about is that our opponent is irrelevant. Who it is doesn’t matter,” Barnard said. “We’re us, and we’re playing against being the best that we can be.”
Barnard knows some of his players have aspirations of eventually playing football after high school, and that’s what stuck out to him the most from Saban’s spiel. It was a message he figured his players could relate to and, of course, benefit from.
“(Saban) was talking about their players being looked at by scouts and just built on the picture that, you know, if you’re being looked at by a scout and playing below your potential because your opponent is not motivating you with their ability, you’re costing yourself,” Barnard said. “In those weeks, you can’t show up on someone else’s highlight tape because you weren’t focused.”
Barnard is expecting a little bit different of a look on both sides of the ball from Sand Springs (3-2) than what the Pioneers saw during their 38-6 win over Booker T. Washington in Week 5.
Stillwater’s offense will likely be faced with a lot of six-man boxes, Barnard said, and that’s something that hasn’t necessarily fared well for opposing defenses during the first handful of weeks.
“I think everybody would tell you that it’s really difficult to stop us and our run game with six men in the box,” Barnard said. “So, the game that’s really going to be happening is with their safeties and how they fill in everything.”
The Pioneers have gashed defenses for 197 yards rushing per game, a ground attack led by senior running back Noah Roberts, who’s rushed for 665 yards and 14 touchdowns on 103 carries.
The Sandites, Barnard said, could present some three-man fronts in order to create more pressure on the outside. Should that be the case, and should it effectively slow down Stillwater’s run game, the Pioneers will fall back on reliable senior quarterback Gage Gundy.
Gundy has completed 68 percent of his passes this season for 886 yards and seven touchdowns, efficiently carving through secondaries by taking advantage of an offensive staff that has, what Barnard said, “full faith in our quarterback to make decisions based on our system rules.”
“We’ve got a system where he should be able to attack where the weakness is,” Barnard said. “He’s kept us in a good place so far.”
Defensively, Stillwater has to account for freshman quarterback Easton Webb, who’s taken Sand Springs’ offense by the reins under third-year coach Bobby Klinck.
Perhaps Webb isn’t the player he’ll be with another season of development, and perhaps he isn’t even who he’ll be as early as next fall, but Barnard knows the freshman isn’t someone his defense should take lightly.
“He’s a really solid player,” Barnard said of Webb. “He’s gonna be really, really good.”
Regardless of what happens Friday night in Sand Springs, Barnard is hoping that his squad can take the messages he’s been trying to convey and apply them.
He’s hopeful the Pioneers can make a run toward a state title, but he wants his players to strive for more – a lesson learned from Bryant and his mamba mentality in this week’s video.
“We all want to win the championship. Everybody does,” Barnard said. “A better path to that goal is to try to be the greatest ever. … I think if we play to our capabilities, we’ll be in good shape.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.