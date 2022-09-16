There was just one problem with Tias McClarty’s heroics.
They came too soon.
Stillwater beat Norman 36-33 at Pioneer stadium on Friday night.
The notion of a Pioneers win seemed improbable at times, and even more doubtful with 2:11 remaining.
As McClarty, Norman’s senior quarterback, rolled to his right it seemed a game-winning play was imminent. The shifty Tiger veteran took the snap from the Pioneer 3-yard line on third and goal. He worked to his right and threw a strike to junior receiver Max Wilson who had wiggled free in the end zone.
But as the Pioneer offense trotted onto their turf field with 2:06 remining in the game, facing their first deficit with the newly minted 33-28 Norman lead, the Pioneers were calm.
They had a guy.
“Gage (Gundy) is a dude,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “When he walks into the football locker room, the environment changes. When he walks into the baseball locker room or onto the baseball field, the environment changes. I don’t coach out there (baseball), but I guarantee you the environment changes. He has that kind of effect on his team.”
The conversation in the Stillwater huddle was succinct.
“Right when they scored I got everyone together and told them we’ve got to go score,” Gundy said.
Barnard said that despite the gut punch Norman had delivered, when his team got to their 11-yard line with just over two minutes remaining, the Pioneers were confident.
“We’re in the offensive huddle before we come down … the look in every one of their eyes is like ‘We have this,’’’ Barnard said. “This is a really tough group. We’re a tough out, even when we kick ourselves.”
The Pioneers (3-0) did what they knew they could.
Senior Julius Talley jump-started the drive with a deep catch where he fought through defensive pass interference. It set Stillwater up at the Norman 41-yard line. Gundy followed a couple plays later with a thunderous rush where he evaded and ran over tacklers.
Gundy careened to the Norman 4-yard line with the clock melting away. Then senior running back Noah Roberts, who finished with a Stillwater team-high 107 rushing yards, plowed to the 2-yard line.
With seconds left on a running clock, the Pioneers substituted. Players hurried on and off the field in a confused rush as the crowd worked itself into a frenzy. At that moment, Roberts became responsible for the final heroics of the night. He plunged through a mass of teammates blocking on the goal line and fell into the endzone.
His score with 14 second left was the game winner. The Pioneers went up 36-33 and held up in prevent defense to ensure Norman (0-3) could do nothing with the remaining time.
“I like those moments, because I feel like I can win something for my team and the crowd and everybody,” Gundy said.
The Pioneers had struggled throughout most of the game. Stillwater gave up 265 rushing yards. A three-headed Norman trio of Xavier Shackleford, McClarty and Devin Alexander wreaked havoc at times on the Pioneer defensive line.
Shackleford had eight carries for 54 yards and a score. McClarty led the way with 133 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and Alexander added 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Pioneers also hurt themselves. Stillwater committed five personal fouls in the game, totaling 72 penalty yards awarded to Norman.
“I think we overcame a lot tonight,” Barnard said. “Penalties, turnovers. It’s not all players. Coaches were screwing up tonight, too. But this is a tough team. They’re not going to quit until it’s over.”
Roberts cited the players committed to each other as key in the win.
“It was a close game, and we really battled at the end and they’re a good football team,” Roberts said. “And we kind of didn’t get a good start, but we finished strong, so I think just everybody coming together really gave us some motivation.”
Jeremy Hughes, the Pioneers’ special teams coach, rallied Stillwater in the final minutes with a piece of advice that resonated with Roberts.
“He said, ‘If we don’t believe it’s going to happen, it won’t happen,’” Roberts said. “So we had to have the mindset coming in that, ‘You know what, we have a chance to win this – we’re going to do it.’”
Gundy finished with 42 rushing yards and 19 completions on 30 attempts for 219 passing yards and three scores.
“(Gundy) is different,” Roberts said. “He’s different. Yeah, he’s a good leader and he works really hard. He pushes other people.”
Barnard said it was a defining moment for Gundy, who said his mindset on the football field has not changed because he is entering his final year.
“The legend (of Gundy) grows, as far as I’m concerned,” Barnard said.
