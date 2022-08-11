Gray, heavy clouds lingered above the field, but the lights at Pioneer Stadium flickered on, giving the Stillwater High football team some brightness for fall camp.
After a heat delay and a lightning delay, the Pioneers finally found a window of time when they could safely practice outdoors Tuesday evening. Players scattered into position groups, some near the end zones and others closer to midfield, running their drills.
It was business as usual until another brief storm rolled by, forcing the Pioneers to pack up their equipment and head indoors.
Tucker Barnard, Stillwater’s coach, knows to have flexibility throughout fall camp because of August’s stubborn heat and occasional thunderstorms. Despite weather interruptions during the opening week, the Pioneers maximized the factors they could control. Barnard said he was happy with the early stages of camp.
“I think there was a pretty good improvement even from day one to day two just in terms of the speed that we were able to practice with,” Barnard said. “We kind of noticed that especially the younger kids, having them in a position where they are ready to practice with the speed and intensity that we try to practice at is difficult, certainly on the first day, but they adjusted and did a much better job the second day.”
Barnard said the varsity players were ready from the beginning. Although a few key leaders graduated, including Oklahoma State linebacker Gabe Brown, the Pioneers retained many starters from their 2021 team.
Senior Gage Gundy returns for his second year as first-string quarterback, and Barnard expects seniors such as safety Julius Talley and middle linebacker Zac Tyson – who moved from the defensive line – to keep the defense strong.
Senior center JaKobe Sanders, an OSU commit and leader on the offensive line, expressed confidence in Stillwater’s preseason growth.
“We’re in a good place right now,” Sanders said. “After the spring ball, I think we’re ahead of the game than what we were the years past. I think we’re being pretty cohesive, and we can get things done.”
The 90-to-100-degree temperatures add a wrinkle to that process, but the Pioneers navigate it.
This year, they took proactive steps to decrease disruptions at camp. Barnard said he and his staff shifted the fall practice start time from 4 to 5 p.m., saving the on-field portion for cooler evening hours while beginning with indoor meetings and weight training.
“We’ve had to change it so many times that we feel like we were probably just being too optimistic by the time we (originally) had it scheduled anyway,” Barnard said. “So we pushed back an hour.”
The changes help, but sometimes, the wet-bulb thermometer readings are too high for a 5 p.m. start.
On Monday, the first day of camp, heat pushed back practice, so the Pioneers wrapped up around 10:30 p.m. Then the combination of heat and storms hit Tuesday, but the team worked around it, resuming practice after the second lightning delay and removing a few segments to end around 10.
Although lightning wasn’t a factor later in the week, high temperatures persisted. As always, regular hydration breaks are a vital part of the fall camp schedule.
Whether they start on time or wait a couple of hours, the Pioneers stay competitive in practice. After going 9-3 overall and 6-1 in district play with a Class 6A-II state quarterfinal loss to Bixby in 2021, they’re returning to the field with intensity, preparing to open the season against an out-of-state powerhouse.
During Week Zero, Stillwater hosts Greenwood High of Arkansas at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.
Until then, the Pioneers are contending with their teammates in practice.
Barnard said his team takes on a unique personality each year, and the members of this group are constantly challenging one another – in a positive way. Early in fall camp, Gundy has a similar impression.
“We all love to compete,” Gundy said. “We’re really trying to get better and push each other to do better.”
