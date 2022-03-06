For the first time since 2005, the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team is going to the state tournament.
The Lady Pioneers defeated Putnam City West, 47-42, on Saturday afternoon at Will Rogers High in Tulsa to secure a spot as one of eight teams in the Class 6A state bracket.
Stillwater (14-13) will face Edmond North on Thursday at Carl Albert High in Midwest City. The time will be announced at noon Sunday.
Coach Kendra Kilpatrick said her husband, Ross, was an assistant coach for the 2005 team, but this is her first time leading a team to the state tournament.
“It’s huge for the girls,” Kilpatrick said. “Last year, we got one game away from state, and losing that last game, getting so close, really, it was so heartbreaking. … So for them to be able to get to this same spot and then capitalize and come away with a win, to be able to go to state and to get to that goal that so many of them have had since they were young, that’s huge for them.”
Freshman guard Janiyah Williams led Stillwater with 20 points, which allowed her to set a program record for single-season scoring. Williams added eight points in the fourth quarter, going 6 for 6 at the free-throw line to bring the Lady Pioneers closer to a win.
With 1.4 seconds left, sophomore guard Aspen Clarkson made a pair of free throws to ice the victory. Senior guard Chrissen Harland also stepped up late in the game, scoring six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Pioneers made 20 of 29 attempts at the stripe. After an inconsistent start, they settled in and went 11 for 13 at the line in the fourth quarter.
“That was huge, just the composure in the fourth quarter to finish those free throws,” Kilpatrick said.
Although the Lady Pioneers made only 24% of their field-goal attempts, the free throws gave them an advantage against the Patriots (19-7).
“We could not buy baskets,” Kilpatrick said. “It was a rough night shooting, but we were able to get to the line.”
With contributions across the roster, the Lady Pioneers maintained the team-oriented identity that has carried them through the postseason.
Williams and Harland each contributed nine rebounds. Senior point guard Jayden Mason added eight boards and took two charges. Junior guard Ceazia McFadden logged four assists, two steals, six rebounds and three points, and she also took a charge.
Junior forward Jacey Crawford continued to be a strong presence in the paint, blocking three shots to bring her season total to 52.
The Lady Pioneers have a challenging start to the state tournament with a matchup against No. 1 Edmond North, a team that defeated them twice during the regular season. But Stillwater has upset three higher-seeded opponents in the postseason and strives to continue that pattern against the Huskies (25-1).
Kilpatrick is relishing the opportunity for her young team to gain experience in the state tournament. Harland and Mason are the only team members who know what it’s like to compete in the playoffs. Seniors Jenna Brunker and Mackenzie Mason watched from the sideline during the past postseason, and the younger Lady Pioneers weren’t yet playing for the varsity team.
“Really, when you look at our team and the experience that we have, there is just so little playoff experience,” Kilpatrick said. “That’s why these girls have just amazed me with how composed they’ve been and how mature they’ve been throughout this whole playoff process.”
