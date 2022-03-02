The game changed in the fourth quarter.
After outscoring Bixby in the third quarter, the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team’s offense fell into a lull. The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Pioneers, 52-38, in a Class 6A East regional championship game on Tuesday night in Bixby.
Next, No. 9 Stillwater faces Tahlequah in the area bracket. If the Lady Pioneers win two straight games, then they will advance to the state championship. If they fall to No. 5 Tahlequah, then their season will end.
As regional runner-up Stillwater (12-13) strives to rebound from Tuesday’s loss, coach Kendra Kilpatrick finds reassurance in her team’s abilities to challenge a top-ranked Bixby squad for most of the game. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Pioneers had narrowed the Lady Spartans’ lead to 36-33. Stillwater scored 15 points in the third quarter with seven from sophomore guard Aspen Clarkson, while Jayden Mason and Jacey Crawford kept the defense strong.
“In that third quarter, the girls played together,” Kilpatrick said.
Then Bixby (21-3) took control.
Although Stillwater freshman guard Janiyah Williams made back-to-back fourth-quarter shots, including an and-1 bucket, the Lady Spartans hit 10 consecutive free throws to increase their lead. Stillwater couldn’t answer.
“They would hit their free throws, and we went down and we couldn’t convert on the offensive end,” Kilpatrick said. “Like I told the girls, it’s really hard to come back whenever a team is going to go 10 for 10 for free throws, but it is impossible to come back if they’re going to shoot 100 percent free throws and then we can’t get a basket.”
Bixby had a field-goal percentage of 44, while Stillwater made 35 percent of its field-goal attempts. Clarkson and Williams led the Lady Pioneers with 13 points each. After a quiet first-round game against Booker T. Washington, Clarkson improved against the Lady Spartans, adding a team-high four assists and matching Mason’s team-high three steals.
“Aspen had a phenomenal game,” Kilpatrick said. “...I was really proud of her for bouncing back like she did.”
With one day of rest between games, Stillwater takes on Tahlequah at 8 p.m. Thursday at Will Rogers High in Tulsa. Tahlequah enters the matchup with a 22-3 record, but if the Lady Pioneers maintain their cohesiveness, then Kilpatrick likes her team’s chances.
“If we can play like we did against Booker T. and like we did against Bixby last night, we’re gonna compete with everybody,” Kilpatrick said. “There’s nobody that can blow us out. …I think the theme, the real message that we’re sending to the girls is, we’ve just got to find a way to make buckets. That was our biggest thing. But we have to continue playing as hard as we did the last two games and together like a team.”
