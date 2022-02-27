The Stillwater High girls’ basketball team solidified its spot in the Class 6A East Area Tournament with a victory against Booker T. Washington on Saturday night.
The Lady Pioneers defeated the Hornets, 51-45, in their first-round game of the Bixby regional. No. 9 Stillwater will face the top-ranked Spartans at 7 p.m. Tuesday to determine their placements in the area bracket.
Senior guard Chrissen Harland and freshman guard Janiyah Williams powered Stillwater’s offense against the No. 8 Hornets. Their games complemented each other – Harland led the Lady Pioneers with 18 points, all of which she scored in the first and fourth quarters, while Williams added most of her 17 points in the second and third quarters.
“One of the two girls was shooting well in every quarter,” coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “That’s a lot for your mentality. If you go on a scoring drought, sometimes that can affect your defense, so it was nice for us to be able to just stay consistent and constantly have scoring with those girls.”
Williams was also tasked with guarding Marcayla Johnson, a fellow standout freshman who holds multiple Division I offers. After Johnson scored six points in the first quarter, Williams and the Lady Pioneers (12-12) settled into their defensive assignments and held Johnson scoreless in the fourth quarter. Johnson had 13 points, and senior guard Aunisty Smith led Booker T. Washington with 23.
“(Smith) came out and hit two 3’s in transition,” Kilpatrick said. “In the first quarter, we lost her twice … so that was a really big thing for us, whenever she got those, we talked about, we’ve got to clamp down on these two girls. We’ve got to really, really make sure they don’t get any more looks at the basket, and we did a much better job on them afterwards.”
Stillwater had to lock in on defense without leading shot-blocker Jacey Crawford, who played limited minutes because three fouls were called on her early in the game. Although Crawford is a cornerstone of the Lady Pioneers’ defensive schemes, they quickly adapted to keep their defense strong against the Hornets (11-13). They relied on senior forward Mackenzie Martin’s post play and also used a five-guard lineup at times. Kilpatrick complimented junior guard Ceazia McFadden’s rebounding.
“It gave us a lot of life, a lot of energy, second-chance points that we wouldn’t have gotten without her being in there,” Kilpatrick said. “She only has two points in the box score, but she played a very, very good game for us, as far as defense and rebounding go.”
After starting regional play with a victory, the Lady Pioneers have advanced to the double-elimination stage of playoffs. Although they are taking No. 1 Bixby seriously, the pressure has decreased now that they know their postseason can continue.
“Now it’s, OK, you can take a breath, and we can slow down and we can play,” Kilpatrick said. “...I think the girls can play a little bit more relaxed knowing, ‘Hey, we have at least two more games that we’re gonna play.’”
