One more victory would give the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team a berth into the Class 6A state tournament.
Stillwater upset Tahlequah, 75-73, on Thursday night at Will Rogers High in Tulsa. The No. 5 Tigers are eliminated from the area consolation bracket, while the No. 9 Lady Pioneers advance to face Putnam City West with a state tournament spot on the line.
In the fourth quarter, coach Kendra Kilpatrick kept her team from pushing the pace too much. Tahlequah was attacking with a full-court press, and Stillwater (13-13) was striving to preserve its lead.
“We just kept telling them, ‘Slow down, they’re gonna come after you, they’re gonna foul you,’” Kilpatrick said. “‘Just keep your composure.’”
The Lady Pioneers responded and capitalized on opportunities at the line. Seniors Jayden Mason and Chrissen Harland combined for seven free throws in the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Janiyah Williams led Stillwater with 24 points, adding eight in the fourth quarter. Kilpatrick complimented Williams’ consistency, especially with her midrange jumper.
“(Tahlequah) just didn’t have an answer for that,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s hard to guard. I wouldn’t want to have to be the one on the other end trying to cover that.”
Williams was one of three double-digit scorers against Tahlequah (22-4). Harland tallied 14 points, and Mason had 17. Junior guard Ceazia McFadden and sophomore guard Aspen Clarkson each contributed seven points.
Although the stat sheet was not yet finalized as of Thursday night, Kilpatrick said the rough stats showed Mason recording a double-double with 10 assists.
“We did really well as far as sharing the ball,” Kilpatrick said. “That’s really been our emphasis is, if we play together, if we share the ball, we’re hard to beat if we play together as a team and play unselfishly. And really, that’s what the girls did.”
Stillwater aims to carry this cohesiveness into the game against Putnam City West at 3 p.m. Saturday at Will Rogers High. Although the Patriots are ranked third, the Lady Pioneers are no strangers to eliminating higher-seeded teams.
“We’ve just been emphasizing to the girls, ‘Hey, we’ve just got to keep knocking off these teams that are supposed to be beating us,’” Kilpatrick said. “We’re the underdog coming through the losers’ bracket, and we’re gonna keep fighting.”
