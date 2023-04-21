Stillwater High girls soccer midfielder Landri Allee spent most of the afternoon bursting past Choctaw, torching their defense and their spirits.
The Lady Pioneers celebrated Senior Night with its district matchup against the Yellowjackets on Friday evening on the pitch at Pioneer Stadium. But it was Allee and Christyona Harland, a pair of sophomore midfielders, who each notched a hat trick during Stillwater’s 9-0 win over Choctaw in the final district game of the regular season.
“It was good for us to get a positive win here on Senior Night,” Lady Pioneers coach Tanner Rivera said. “The first half – I know we were up at halftime – but I wasn’t very happy with their first half. I thought they kind of just played a lot of kickball and tried to force it too much, but the second half was so much better.”
The Lady Pioneers snapped a four-game losing skid with the dominant triumph – and stand a 3-9 overall, 2-5 Class 6A-3 ahed of the regular-season finale.
“I’m glad we got a good win for Senior Night, for our seniors to celebrate,” Rivera said. “It was a good way to give them their last district home game. I know we got one more home game but it was a good way for them to kind of close out.”
Before the midway point in the first half, the Lady Pioneers had jumped on top of the Yellowjackets. Stillwater came out with a more conservative defense, matched with a quick and aggressive offense, to take a 4-0 lead into the intermission.
In less than five minutes of action, the Lady Pioneers struck first. Allee burst past the Yellowjacket defenders after her teammates stifled Choctaw’s offense. In a one-on-one with the goalie, Allee scored her first of three goals.
“Well, it was a great ball,” Allee said. “I don’t remember who played the ball, but it was a great through-ball, and I thought we had a lot of success finding through-balls in this game. That was the way to really beat the defensive line. And it was just a good time to run and get a good finish on it.”
Less than 10 minutes later, Allee struck from the right side of the field for her second goal. Within just 15 minutes of action, Allee had a hat trick on the horizon.
The Lady Pioneers continued their offensive onslaught with a goal from Harland. And to close out the first 40 minutes, junior Peyton Sinclair netted a goal of her own.
Opening up the second, the Lady Pioneers continued their dominance. Less than a minute out of the break, Allee was back in the Yellowjackets’ territory with the ball, sending it into the goal to secure the hat trick, one that only took her 41 minutes of action.
But Allee was not done. Eight minutes later, Allee shot past defenders to secure herself a fourth goal in the match, and it was all in the plan.
“Yeah, that was my goal going into the game because I knew we beat them by a lot last year,” Allee said. “We had a level of scoring more goals this year. and it worked.”
Harland followed up Allee’s hat trick with her second goal of the match. And, five minutes later, Harland secured a hat trick of her own a mere 55 minutes in. Macey Streeter finished the Lady Pioneers’ scoring spree late in the second half.
There was a lot for Rivera to comb through in the aftermath of the win. But the hat tricks from a couple of sophomores, ones that propelled the seniors on a night that belonged to them, were toward the top of his list.
“Yes, I take pride in it, but also it’s not about me. It’s about them,” Rivera said. “They are the ones out there doing the work and going and getting the goals. I’m proud of the way they work to improve and get better every day. So, yeah, I’m proud of it. More proud for them to go get that accomplishment because that’s not an accomplishment a lot of people get, so proud for them for sure.”
Rivera and the Lady Pioneers will be back in action April 27, when they return to Pioneer Stadium one final time and close out the regular season with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Storm.
