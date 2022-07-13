Once the nerves settled and the wind died down, it was a different game.
The four Stillwater girls who played in this week’s Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Championship at Stillwater Country Club, all improved on their first rounds. The more they got used to playing with spectators, the more they loosened up.
Amy Reavis had a strong bounce back, shaving nine strokes off her first-day total and ending the second round with a 79. She finished out of contention with 167 over 36 holes, but had to bounce back from a tough opening hole.
“I took a 12 on the first hole, but I recovered really quick,” Reavis said. “Just nerves. A lot of people were watching me. I never hit left on that hole but I hit three balls out of bounds.”
Lucy Darr had one of the best second-round performances of the Championship Flight, carding a 74 on Wednesday. Her 150 was good enough for fourth place.
“Not my best stuff but got it done, scrambled around a bit,” she said. “I struggled with my ball-striking yesterday, but I got it figured out today. Hole 9 I hit a really bad iron in and I was right at the green and I hit a very, very good chip to four feet and I made the four-footer for par so that was good.”
Reavis and Darr were playing in the Championship Flight, which was won by Jenks golfer Jenni Roller with a 143. She shot a tournament low 70 on Tuesday.
Stillwater’s Maggie Ruby won the 12-13 age division. With an 81-77 for 158 she was 16 strokes better than her second-place opponent. She also took the home the trophy for fewest putts in her division at 31.
“I think I did pretty good,” Ruby said. “I played better on the back than I did on the front.”
Stillwater’s Nikki Pitts shot a 181 that put her five strokes off third place in the 14-15 age division.
“I think I did OK. I did a lot better than yesterday, so that makes me feel better,” she said. “I think I was just really nervous. I was just trying to swing too hard and it messed me up. My nerves were not as bad today. I play here every day. I liked seeing everyone out there, all the members. I loved that they were able to watch us.”
The granddaughter of former OSU women’s golf coach and Oklahoma Golf Hall of Famer Ann Pitts, Nikki was caddied by Alicia Smales, the first woman Ann ever recruited to play for at OSU. Smales, who now has a leadership role with the Spears School of Business, played in four U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championships. Before the trophies were awarded, Smales, spoke to the players about what she witnessed during her time on the course.
The first, she said, was sportsmanship.
“I didn’t see anybody out there that was not a good sport, that was not rooting somebody on, making sure that they felt good about themselves,” she said.
The next, was resilience.
“I’m impressed with the fact that you didn’t give up, that you stuck it out no matter what the situation was, so you can be proud of that,” Smales said.
She saw a lot of grit, and provided a definition as the combination of passion and perseverance.
“Passion is really looking at longterm goals … and making sure you make steady progress,” she said. “One thing I think is important, even if you didn’t have a good tournament is to look at your progression, not just look at your results.”
Then, she talked about losing with grace.
“We’re going to lose more tournaments than we win but as long as you can self-reflect on what happened and make those adjustments, that’s a good thing,” she said.
