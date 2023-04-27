Landri Allee stepped up for a penalty kick, rocketed it toward the southern goal at Pioneer Stadium and came away with more than just another notch on the scoreboard.
The Stillwater High girls soccer team hosted the Oklahoma City Storm for its final game of the regular season – and with the Lady Pioneers missing the cut for the postseason – effectively the end of the 2023 campaign.
If they were going to put a bow on a season that came without a crack at a state title, then a 5-2 win over the Storm on Thursday evening could be just the thing to propel them into 2024.
“(A) positive, for sure, is our level of improvement from last year to this year,” Lady Pioneers coach Tanner Rivera said. “Our record might look about the same, but we’ve improved so much as a team – the way we move the ball, and we built up a lot of confidence.”
The eventual three-goal triumph was hanging in the balance early before Stillwater (4-9) rallied behind a trio of goals in the second half. It was an oddity considering the Storm made the trek with only 10 players.
With a greater number on the field, and a lofty bench to keep the energy of the team up, the Lady Pioneers were able to break the Storm’s offense.
Allee scored the first goal of the match in under three minutes for the Lady Pioneers after Stillwater stuffed the Storm’s offense, leaving SHS with a breakaway toward the goal.
But the Storm fought diligently. Off a throw-in, the Storm danced around the Stillwater defenders and shot a high kick over Lady Pioneers goalie Marin Peoples to score its first, showing that it was up for the task.
Allee, however, had different plans. Less than five minutes after the Storm’s initial goal, the sophomore midfielder struck, again, after prying the ball away on defense.
The Lady Pioneers were in OKC territory for most of the first half. The Storm shifted most of its players to defense to try and beat the personnel deficit, and OKC was able to prevent the Lady Pioneers from scoring in the 25 minutes leading up to the intermission
And that continued into the first 15 minutes of the second half. Not any further, though.
After keeping the Lady Pioneers at bay, the Storm committed a penalty that gave Stillwater a penalty kick. Allee was set to take it, and, exactly as she had done in the first half, the kick was true. It secured her second hat trick in as many games.
“It’s definitely incredible to have her,” Rivera said. “Give her two more years – and I think our team itself gets better as the next couple years go on because we get a lot of talent going forward. She only gets better as she gets older. ...I’m really excited to see what she can bring to the table.”
This was the momentum that the Lady Pioneers desperately needed. Six minutes later, Reese Longan scored her first goal for the Lady Pioneers. And two minutes after that, Karson Cox scored her first goal.
The Storm were able to sneak through the Lady Pioneers’ defense to score its second goal in the match with a little less than 10 minutes remaining. But it was not enough to overtake the daunting lead that the Pioneers secured. Against the Storm’s 10, the Lady Pioneers were able to get it done to end a disappointing season on a positive note.
“You’re always up a player,” Rivera said. “So what you need to do is just get the ball moving. So, you don’t need to worry about dribbling one-on-one or trying to go do way too much. Just let the ball do the work because you always got that one-girl advantage. Just pass the ball around to the open player. You’re gonna find the opening because, eventually, you’re spreading them really thin. And then you run into stuff like this where they get tired, like they got tired in the second half.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.