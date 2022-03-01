Although the Stillwater High girls’ soccer team’s season opener didn’t end in celebration, coach Seth Condley listed several reasons he was proud.
The Lady Pioneers rolled into their matchup against Westmoore as the underdog. The Lady Jaguars could rely on a roster packed with seniors, while Stillwater’s young team was learning to mesh. The Lady Pioneers fell to Westmoore, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Pioneer Stadium, but they proved to Condley that they could challenge a seasoned team primed for success.
“(Westmoore) pinned us in a little bit,” Condley said. “They’re a little more athletic and faster, but I love our heart, and I love the fight. We didn’t really back down from anybody, and that’s a hard way to lose.”
Stillwater (0-1) surrendered the winning goal in the 76th minute. Condley said Westmoore caught the Lady Pioneers out of position and capitalized on the opportunity.
Before the blunder, Stillwater kept up with the Lady Jaguars (1-0). Westmoore jumped to a 1-0 lead when junior midfielder Ruta Andrews made a penalty kick in the 18th minute, but Stillwater midfielder Griffyn Stoodley had an answer. Stoodley, one of the Lady Pioneers’ two senior starters, blasted the ball into the net in the 32nd minute to tie the match at 1.
In the second half, after Westmoore took a 2-1 lead, freshman forward Karsen Cox made Stillwater’s second goal to tie the match again. Three freshmen started for the Lady Pioneers: Cox and midfielders Landri Allee and Allie Luckett.
Condley complimented the young team members who settled into their roles, and he said sophomore centerback Carmen Blake was the player of the game, standing her ground in physical matchups.
“She was fantastic,” Condley said. “She shut down their big forwards. They were pounding her and fouling her and knocking her over, but Carmen was great.”
Next, the Lady Pioneers host Oologah at 5:30 p.m. Friday. As they look to bounce back from discouragement, Condley keeps sight of the building blocks they established to start their season.
“The girls were really disappointed in the locker room,” Condley said. “But hopefully they keep their head high because they played really well. They played at a high level. For as many freshmen and sophomores playing with varsity, I was very, very pleased and very proud to be their coach.”
