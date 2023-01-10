Both Stillwater High basketball teams found themselves in a familiar position on Tuesday evening.
Hosting Class 6A foe Southmoore in Pioneers Fieldhouse for a doubleheader, both the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers had just faced the SaberCats in the Enid Tournament. Against the No. 10 team in Class 6A, the boys were turned away with a 5-point loss in the tournament. The girls put together one of their most dominant showings of the season with an 18-point triumph.
And, less than a week later, that pattern remained the same.
Girls
A third-straight victory for Stillwater wasn’t always certain. Following their dominant win over Southmoore in their last game of the Enid Tournament, the Lady Pioneers had just watched the Lady Sabercats overcome an early deficit to take the lead.
It didn’t matter, though, as the Lady Pioneers regained the lead midway through the second quarter and never faltered, coasting to a 58-44 win.
“I knew they would do that; I thought they would. I thought we were the better team,” Stillwater girls basketball coach Marcus Klingsick said. “We were confident that we could do it because we did it three days ago. We’ve got the confidence, and there were games early where we didn’t. So, we’re learning to adjust.”
The post played a crucial part in the Lady Pioneers (6-6) capturing their second consecutive victory over the Lady SaberCats (1-9) – while also being one of the main reasons they watched an 10-2 lead disappear after the first few minutes.
Southmoore senior forward Sofia Reyes scored 8 of her 13 total points in the first quarter. With Reyes’ scorching start down low, Stillwater needed someone to step up. Lady Pioneers senior forward Jacey Crawford did just that.
Crawford’s 12 points were tied for second on Stillwater with senior guard Sydnee Sisneros, but it was more so Crawford’s ability to halt Reyes that helped the Lady Pioneers rally. For the final three quarters, Reyes was held to 5 points, including a scoreless second quarter.
“The way she played, it was just on fire tonight,” Klingsick said. “I thought she did a pretty good job. She’s just such a presence inside, and it’s tough to go inside when she’s there.”
Crawford embodied what Stillwater was on defense after the first quarter – and what it has been as of late. The Lady Pioneers have now allowed 44 points or less in the past three games, helping them win each one of those contests.
“We work on it quite a bit,” Klingsick said. “Hopefully, eventually, it’ll work. We’ve been getting better and better at it, just working at it more and more.”
The Lady Pioneers have won three of their five games since coming back from winter break. Klingsick wanted to use the time off as a reset for the program after the first few weeks of the season featured a less-than-ideal start.
Now, Stillwater will have a week off before carrying a three-game win streak into a matchup with No. 16 Mustang (5-6), which will play No. 20 Westmoore before then. A win would inch the Lady Pioneers closer to earning a ranking for the first time this season, but Klingsick isn’t worried about that, and he doesn’t want his players to be, either.
Instead, he wants them to focus on the week of preparation leading up to then, he said. The results, he added, would follow.
“I like that we have a week to get ready for them,” Klingsick said. “But I thought tonight was just a good, total team win. Everybody did a good job. Everybody did their job.”
Boys
Stillwater boys coach Scott Morris was given hope from his team just four days prior. In their eventual loss to Southmoore in the Enid Tournament, the Pioneers trailed by 20 before only trailing by 3 with under 10 seconds to play.
He thought he saw that same fight from the squad after trailing early against the SaberCats again, too. And then Southmoore pulled away in the third quarter and used a 26-point fourth to beat Stillwater 70-54 on Tuesday.
“We just didn’t make that push back tonight,” Morris said. “They’re a good team. Obviously, we’ve gotta be better in so many areas of the game. … I love these kids, and I love coaching them. I’m frustrated because I want to put them in a position to win.”
Junior guard Jesse Ledbetter made sure Southmoore (8-3) was going to continue its high-scoring ways, and he wasted little time doing so. He scored 9 points in the first quarter, paving the way for his game-high 24 points.
He helped the SaberCats hold a 17-14 lead over the Pioneers (3-8) after the first eight minutes, but Stillwater rallied – just like it had before. After not scoring for the first six minutes of the second quarter, the Pioneers tied the game at 26 behind senior guard DJ Cason, senior forward Julius Talley and junior swingman Trey Tuck.
Then Southmoore senior guard Kyler Landrum hit a midrange jump shot with 10 seconds before halftime, and that gave the SaberCats a lead they built on until the end.
“This 6A level in this conference is just so intense. Our margin of error is so minimal,” Morris said. “We can play good, and we’ll just have a few spurts of a drought, offensively. It’s just too much to overcome sometimes. We can’t allow those droughts to happen, and that’s our job as coaches to figure that out.”
That dry spell continued into the second half, with the Pioneers mustering 6 points in the third quarter. The SaberCats outscored Stillwater by 10 points in the third, in part because of how good they are, Morris said, but also because of another scoreless stretch from the Pioneers.
It was a stark difference from what the Pioneers were able to do just a few days prior.
“We put the throttle down, and that rattled them on Friday. They turned it over and kicked it over to us,” Morris said. “We didn’t get many of those (tonight), and the ones we did get, we missed. That was kind of disappointing.”
Morris’ squad will get its second-straight ranked opponent when the Pioneers host No. 11 Mustang on Jan. 17 in Pioneers Fieldhouse. Of course, it gives Stillwater an opportunity to pick up a marquee win that would serve as its biggest thus far.
But it’s also another tall task, and Morris knows that.
“Boy, they’re good,” Morris said. “In my opinion, they’re better than 11.”
