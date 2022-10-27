Stillwater High athletic director Brian Warwick remembers sitting next to Tucker Barnard this summer while the two attended a conference in Oklahoma City.
Warwick, who was promoted to athletic director in May after three years as an assistant, was sitting next to Barnard, the school’s football coach who also served as the athletic director for a decade, when the two were told something that would change how they approach their jobs.
“Basically in that, (the speaker) had said it’s not a matter of if, but when it becomes legal in Oklahoma,” Warwick recalls.
It was a breakout session regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) for high school athletes. That “when” turned into now with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association releasing its single sheet of NIL guidelines at the beginning of October.
It’s created a whirlwind of issues for Warwick, along with the rest of the athletic directors across the state. In his instance, he’s torn. Of course, he wants Stillwater’s student-athletes to profit from the things they’re accomplishing.
But he also wants to uphold and maintain the integrity of amateur athletics. Working for a school down the road from Oklahoma State University, Warwick has had an up-close look at some of the things NIL has done to collegiate athletics in the less than two years it has existed.
“If not managed properly on all ends, it can go poorly, and it can change high school sports into something it’s not intended to be,” Warwick said of NIL. “On the other side, I think anybody has the right to go out and make money and not be limited to money just because of their age or their profession or hobby.
“If I was an art student, for instance, I don’t think there’s any regulation on me selling my art on the internet for millions of dollars. … But if you can run fast or have a special skill, physically, for some reason you can’t make money doing that. That doesn’t make sense to me.”
Warwick isn’t the only one who carries a first-hand account of what NIL is capable of – both good and bad.
Stillwater football senior quarterback Gage Gundy, the youngest son of OSU football coach Mike Gundy, has watched his dad deal with the ins and outs of NIL in the NCAA.
“I think it’s crazy. I mean, five years ago I’d never think this would be a thing,” Gundy said. “I think it’s cool, I would say, but personally I don’t really like it. Kids that are in high school, I don’t think a lot of kids are mature enough to be able to handle, like, all of this going on.”
Of course, there are student-athletes who are capable of learning the intricacies surrounding OSSAA’s NIL guidelines. But the concept has already undergone modifications through the NCAA, so it wouldn’t come as a shock to most that kids 18 years old and younger aren’t completely sure about that realm just yet.
“I think everybody is starting to get an idea of what NIL is,” Warwick said. “I think everyone’s still scrambling a little bit in educating themselves as fast as they can on the rules and guidelines to make sure, if it is done, it’s done appropriately, legally. We’re still in that learning phase.”
When it comes down to the legalities of the matter, that’s an area that has made pre-NIL waters that much murkier.
The NCAA was previously against the concept of amateur athletes being able to profit off of their name, image and likeness. But when The Supreme Court ruled in June 2021 that the NCAA couldn’t prohibit student-athletes from making money from NIL, it opened the gate to explore completely unfamiliar territory.
“You’ve got two different worlds colliding,” Warwick said. “You’ve got the legal side, and then you’ve got the governing bodies. Those clash sometimes. If the courts say something’s legal, then it’s legal. So, you’ve gotta play catchup as a governing body to get your rules and regulations in place that stay within the realms of the law.”
Warwick is anticipating NIL to continue to be a topic of discussion throughout OSSAA meetings in the spring and into next summer – and long after that. So he, along with everyone else, isn’t quite sure what’s to come of the matter trickling down to high schools and continuing to grow.
It’s something that’s going to run its course, and Warwick is hoping that it eventually results in more benefits than it does detriments. But at the moment, with NIL being as daunting as it is for everyone, there’s no telling what’s to come.
“Time will tell,” Warwick said. “Time will tell.”
