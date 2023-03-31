All Ethan Holliday needed to do was hit it up there.
In the fourth inning of Stillwater’s 10-2 win against Yukon, Holliday, Stillwater Pioneer shortstop, swung at a curveball and lofted it into the Oklahoma wind. Propelled by the invisible force, the ball drifted just beyond Couch Park’s green fence.
Moments after the Pioneers celebrated the home run by knighting Holliday with a plastic helmet, Gage Gundy, SHS first baseman, pulverized a ball over the left field fence, cutting through the ever-changing gusts.
“I couldn’t have hit it any harder,” Gundy said.
Back-to-back home runs and two team-wide offensive showcases Friday demonstrated a fact that will not appeal to the rest of 6A high school baseball: The Pioneer bats are back.
Stillwater (13-4 overall, 4-3 district) entered Friday on a three-game losing streak. Two consecutive district-play defeats against Tulsa Union where the Pioneers combined for six runs and 22 strikeouts left much to be desired offensively. Friday, Stillwater beat Edmond North 11-9 and concluded the day with a five-inning run-rule win against Yukon.
“We were needing to get back on track and get back to striking the ball well,” Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said.
Outfielder Talon Kendrick carried the Pioneer offense against Edmond North. He hit two home runs, one a grand slam and the other a solo shot. In the nightcap, Kendrick nearly followed Holliday and Gundy with a home run of his own, but Yukon outfielder Luke Graham stuck his glove above the left field wall and robbed him of the achievement.
Kendrick said it’s natural for a team’s bats to cycle through levels of offensive production.
“Baseball is a lot of up and downs, and I think right now our team is really focused,” Kendrick said. “We’re ready to go attack and play baseball.”
Stillwater pitcher Chase Berger threw five innings and surrendered three hits against Yukon. He knew keeping the ball in the park would be challenging given the wind conditions, so he chose not to even think about it.
“I was just focusing on throwing strikes and doing my job and getting outs,” Berger said.
Berger said he felt like his changeup generated whiffs, and it was the best thing he had working on the mound.
“Chase was really good today,” Harris said. “He did a good job of mixing pitches up and throwing well. He attacked the zone, and he did a really good job of his command. …
“I’m really proud of the way he pitched. We’ve been pitching really well, and we needed him to do that. He needed him to do that. That’s fun because we’re going to need that guy.”
