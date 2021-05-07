Stillwater High baseball had its season stopped short of the Class 6A state tournament on its own field to a district rival coached by a former Pioneer.
The Pioneers lost their elimination game to Sand Springs – which is under the guidance of Stillwater High graduate Matt Brown – and all they could do is watch stunned as the Sandites celebrated a 5-3 victory that put them into a rematch with Bixby for a spot at state.
“Any time you love a group of guys like this, no matter where you’re at, it hurts to end – it could be on the road or wherever,” SHS coach Jimmy Harris said. “This is a first-class bunch. … We’ve talked about how we carry ourselves is important, we’ve talked about how things do eventually come to an end.
“It’s not what we want, but the most important thing is they know that we love them, we know that they love us and we love each other. That’s really the most important thing.”
Making the moment harder on Harris and the Pioneer players was the fact it was the final game for a large senior class.
With 18 seniors in the program, they won’t get another chance to play in the gold and blue. Several will play at the next level, but for many of them, Friday will be the last time they take part in an organized baseball game.
“It’s sad for me. I’ve been playing with these guys since were 8 or 9 years old, and we’ve built great relationships,” said senior Jackson Young, who has signed with Wichita State baseball. “That’s really what it’s all about at the end of the day. I mean, win, lose or draw, playing with the guys I love has been exciting to play with them.”
One of those seniors who will play again soon is ace lefty Drew Blake.
The Oklahoma State signee has been dealing with an arm issue, but with the season on the line, he was used in a pinch – while on a pitch count.
“I was super passionate about it,” Blake said. “I just had nothing too serious going on with my arm – took like a month break – but I just really wanted to get back in.
“So I decided to make the call to come pitch because I really wanted to get out there for one last time with my friends.”
He came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded and just one out after Sand Springs had worked to tie the game at 3. With no room for error, Blake induced an inning-ending double play rolled up by second baseman Owen Coil, who threw to shortstop Jackson Holliday – who made the turn to first baseman Anthony Smith for the final out of the inning.
“It was awesome catching Drew one more time,” said Young, who has been Stillwater’s longtime catcher. “I’ve been catching him my whole life – ever since I started catching – and to get that last outing with him, that was great – before we start playing against each other next year. He came out, was electric, throwing through a little pain, but it’s just a definition of a team guy.”
The future of the program will now rely heavily on the likes of Holliday in terms of leadership.
Holliday got Stillwater on the board first in Friday’s finale with a solo home run in the first inning. It was Holliday’s second game in a row with a home run, having hit a solo shot in Thursday’s extra-inning loss to Bixby.
Another young starter, Smith – a sophomore who played first base Friday and has pitched for the Pioneers – had an RBI single in the second inning that plated Coil, a freshman.
Smith scored in that same inning when junior Henry Hutchens hit a double – but was tagged out sliding through the base.
“I expect them to go far, for sure,” Young said of next year’s squad. “I expect them for sure to make it to state, if not win it. They have the arms, and they’ll have the bats. They’ll be a little bit of a younger group, but sometimes raw talent wins it.
“They could do it.”
