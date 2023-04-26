Ethan Holliday is a household name to many die-hard baseball fans.
But not to his teachers.
A sophomore who has joined his older brother in becoming the top-ranked player in the country in his class, he has spent half of his high school career online.
“A lot of teachers don’t even know who he is,” Stillwater High baseball coach Jimmy Harris said.
Holliday is one of eight members of the Stillwater High School baseball team enrolled in virtual learning courses. The list includes the starting infield and three of the team’s top five pitchers. Ages range from seniors to freshmen. A few, like top pitcher Barrett Morgan, spend only their fall semesters in person, and the others are completely online.
“It’s been a game-changer,” Morgan said. “Instead of sitting at school for seven hours a day, we can knock out a lot of our school on the weekends. Then we can do more baseball stuff during the week.”
Their schedules don’t look much like that of a typical high schooler. Rather than waking up at 6 a.m., a typical weekday consists of waking up at about 9, taking an additional round of batting practice in the morning and arriving at the ballpark with Harris several hours before the rest of the players get there.
“We weren’t pressuring them at all to do this,” Harris said. “They just sort of got together and did it.”
So how are they able to do it?
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Stillwater Public Schools announced it would give students the option to enroll in its new virtual learning academy. Jackson Holliday, Ethan’s older brother who was competing with Team USA at the time and later was drafted first in the MLB Draft, jumped at the chance to spend more time training and less time sitting in class. Other players, such as junior Owen Coil, followed his footsteps.
“We all saw that he was doing it and we talked about it and basically said, ‘Why don’t we all do this?’” Coil said.
A handful of players meet with former big leaguer Matt Holliday every morning and take another round of batting practice, this one at Oklahoma State’s baseball complex.
“They essentially can train like pros,” Harris said. “Then they can be kids in the evenings when it’s all over.”
For the most part, the players decide when to complete their homework. Some prefer to do it as soon as they wake up. Others, like Harris’ son Jackson, are night owls.
“I stay up until 12:30 or 1 most nights,” Jackson Harris said. “I have to take melatonin…being online has actually helped me sleep.”
It seems to be working; he has a 4.0 GPA.
Coil, who made the switch a year ago, was having trouble balancing baseball and school.
“I was sick all the time…I wasn’t getting enough sleep,” Coil said. “My immune system was just so worn down. I had to drag myself out of bed every morning. Now I get even more sleep and I get to hit even more. I feel a lot better, and I think I’m a much better player, too.”
Classwork requirements vary by grade level, but many of the players are enrolled in similar classes. Senior Gage Gundy, who was also the starting quarterback, is starting to see the finish line.
“A lot of us [seniors] already finished all of our requirements, so we’re just in blowoff classes right now,” Gundy said. “So it’s been pretty easy for us.”
It hasn’t been quite that easy all along. Gundy mentioned several occasions when he finished homework with less than an hour until the first pitch of a game.
“Someone would bring a hotspot and we’d do it on the bus, or sometimes even before our games after batting practice,” Gundy said.
With that freedom comes great responsibility. Several players, including pitcher Anthony Smith, decided not to take online classes for fear of losing track of deadlines.
“It’s pretty easy to get ahead, but it’s also really hard to get caught up if you start falling behind, so you have to stay on top of things,” Coil said. “I did my homework on the bus today. You’ve got two hours, you’ve gotta just make the most of it.”
For many, including Jackson Harris, the plan to stay online is indefinite. He plans to remain at least partially enrolled in virtual classes for each of his three remaining years in high school.
“My dad was actually the one that convinced me,” Jackson Harris said. “If you’re an athlete, I don’t know why you wouldn’t do it. I would tell anyone that’s on the fence, ‘Do it, it’ll make you better at whatever sport you do.’”
In addition to coaching, Harris teaches financial literacy at Stillwater High School. He’s found that several players have been able to improve their grades, despite not being in the classroom. He hasn’t heard any backlash from other teachers or administrators, but he has his doubts.
“Of course you’re not gonna learn as much virtually as you are in person,” Harris said. “That’s just the nature of it. Are they actually watching the videos? Who knows.”
To the players’ knowledge, there are seldom other schools in the state with as many as eight players taking online classes. Even across Stillwater High school sports, few other athletes are enrolled in the virtual academy.
“I know a few other people that do it [at other schools], but not many,” Morgan said. “Maybe one per team.”
Although a downside to the arrangement might be missing the opportunity to see your friends every day, for this tight-knit group, there is no such thing as missed time spent together.
“I’m not really missing out on seeing anybody, these guys are my friends anyway,” Jackson Harris said.
They all seem to agree that being online has brought them closer together. A camaraderie that is visible to fans when the players are on the field is fostered while they’re off it.
“Our schedules just overlap more,” Coil said. “We grab breakfast together, workout together, drive together to virtual tests…we honestly probably spend more time with each other now that we’re online.”
Senior Barrett Morgan initially was on the fence. A social butterfly, he enjoys school and the friendships it brings. Nonetheless, he will spend his last semester of high school online, but he has no regrets.
“I honestly don’t think I could do it if I was just alone,” Morgan said. “But because it’s all of us we all still get to hang out with each other.”
