Barrett Morgan buried his face into his father’s neck, using the bill of his ball cap to hide the steady stream of tears rolling down his cheeks.
It all didn’t seem too fair to the Stillwater High senior pitcher.
He didn’t get a freshman season due to the pandemic. His junior campaign never even started due to needing surgery on his pitching arm. And after pitching five hitless innings in Stillwater’s first state game since he was in eighth grade, he and his teammates won’t get to play just one more game together.
“The end result wasn’t 100 percent the way I wanted, but as a whole this year was very successful,” Morgan said following Thursday’s 3-1 loss to Yukon in the Class 6A state tournament. “… Nothing to hang my head about. I’m going to miss the team – this is a team I felt most connected to in all my years playing baseball and it was an honor. But having to say goodbye to them, that was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do.”
Stillwater’s ace was nearly perfect through the first five innings against the Millers, with the only base runner being via a walk in the fifth.
But Yukon broke through with a pair of hits in the sixth, including a two-out single that tied the game after Stillwater had scored in the bottom of the fourth.
The Millers then got a leadoff runner on by a hit by a pitch in the seventh, but Morgan and his defense picked up another pair of outs. That was before Yukon’s seven hole hitter Luke Graham sent the first pitch he saw over the left field wall – a blast so obvious the outfielders barely moved.
“I had one out to go, and I just missed the spot with a fastball – left it too much over the plate, made a mistake and it got hit,” Morgan said. “It’s a frustrating way to lose, especially after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth and giving up three runs in the last two innings. That part’s difficult.”
While Morgan was focused on that one bad pitch, fellow senior Gage Gundy – one of the top hitters on the team who was standing on second representing the tying run at the end of the game – was thinking more about how the offense could have done more to support its starting pitcher.
“It’s definitely on the offense,” Gundy said. “(Morgan) pitched a great game, you can’t pitch better than that. So that’s on the offense not hitting the ball and helping him out.”
It was no more relevant than in the final inning.
Talon Kendrick nearly tied the game after Keaden Hicks reached via an error to lead off the bottom of seventh. Kendrick sent a 1-1 pitch deep into left-center field, but it was caught on the warning track.
The Millers then walked Gundy and intentionally walked sophomore Ethan Holliday to load the bases with just one out.
Needing just a hit to likely tie the game, senior Anthony Smith and junior Owen Coil – who scored Stillwater’s lone run after reaching on a three-base error and being brought in on a single by Ty Wilson – both struck out looking on four pitches apiece to end the game.
“I have a lot of confidence in them, and still do, but baseball is baseball and sometimes it happens for you, sometimes it doesn’t,” Gundy said. “I was just waiting for the crack of the bat, because I knew I was scoring no matter what, but it didn’t happen.”
Though Stillwater didn’t get the Hollywood ending they were hoping for this season, there is a lot of hope within the program – including from the outgoing players – of what’s ahead for the program.
None of the players on the team had been to a state tournament, but now the returning players will head into the offseason knowing what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the postseason – and how much more it will still take to break through to win the program’s first state championship since 2014.
“What we talked to them about was, ‘(The seniors) showed you the way. I hope you will remember that, hope you see how you’re supposed to handle yourself and carry yourself,’” SHS coach Jimmy Harris said. “Because if we do that, our chances of being back here again are gonna be pretty good, because we are talented. We have a lot of guys coming back that are going to be pretty good.”
