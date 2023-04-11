The Stillwater High boys’ soccer team saw its undefeated district record evaporate Tuesday in a key battle with an Edmond North squad that was also perched atop the district standings.
With both teams competing to stay atop the district with Jenks with an undefeated district record, the match was competitive to say the least.
The Huskies (7-4, 4-0 in district) took the match over the Pioneers, 2-1, to drop Stillwater to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in district – falling to third place behind Edmond North and Jenks.
The first half was electric, and that can be widely credited to the crowd that showed out for the Pioneers. With the energy on their side, the Pioneers came out strong in the first half.
With the match going back and forth on both sides of the field, the defense and goalkeepers became huge x-factors in the contest. and there was no bigger x-factor on the field in the first half than Stillwater keeper Kade Stevens.
Shot after shot became block after block in Stillwater territory. The Huskies were blanked in the first half thanks to Stevens’ multitude of blocked shots resulting in an overflow of energy pouring from the crowd.
“He did. He brings a good presence for us,” SHS coach Seth Condley said of Stevens. “He had his hand on one of the goals. I would like to see the film why it got back there. I can’t comment too much on that till I actually watch the film, but he has to be ready to make the big saves and I think he made a couple tonight.
“I’d like to see the goal that bounced off his hands on the cross like to see that one a little more.”
The Huskies repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with foul after foul. In the first half alone, the Huskies had three yellow cards, which resulted in many “you can’t do that’’ chants from the crowd.
After the third yellow card coming in the goalie box, the Pioneers were rewarded with a penalty kick by Griffin Condley. The junior forward baited the goalkeeper to jump left while he shot right scoring the first goal for the Pioneers.
Stillwater had the edge in the first half, but in the second half the Huskies came out swinging.
After having zero results on the scoreboard in the first half, the Huskies’ offense was hungry for some goals. The Huskies scored consecutive goals at the 36-minute mark and 32-minute mark to take the lead against the Pioneers.
In the second half, the crowd that traveled from Edmond began to ignite. and just like that, the energy shifted in favor of the visiting team.
The Huskies maintained control of the field, the energy and thus the match. Taking their first loss in district play, coach Condley emphasized what the team needs to learn from the loss.
“It’s just the first 12 minutes of the second half. That’s the first time we’ve come out in the second half and not been ready,” Condley said. “That’s a good team and you just gotta move on. You have to be ready. There’s nothing to fix. We’ve had chances to score; we just didn’t get it done and it was just poor defending on our part for the two goals.
“That was a good game. Disappointed in the fact that we gave up two goals in the first 15 minutes (of the second half). We hadn’t done that all year long. But overall, they’re a good team. We’re a good team. You gotta be ready by Friday. Your season is on the line now like you were still sitting real pretty, but you need to get the four wins you can’t come in and just chill. So, just disappointed in the first 15 minutes.”
