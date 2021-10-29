Senior Night brought Daesan Simpkins his favorite highlight of his Stillwater High football career.
Typically, Simpkins’ role doesn’t involve carrying the ball. He usually plays as a defensive lineman and a fullback who blocks for star tailbacks Holden Thompson and Noah Roberts, but when the Pioneers hosted Midwest City, Simpkins experienced the glory of rushing into the end zone.
It happened soon after senior Eli Williams recovered a loose ball on a Stillwater kickoff, denying the Bombers of a chance to start an offensive drive and instead keeping the momentum in the Pioneers’ hands. Stillwater steamrolled Midwest City 50-0 on a windy Thursday night at home, securing the No. 2 spot in Class 6A-II District 1, and the Pioneers controlled possession to establish an early advantage.
From the beginning of the game, Stillwater’s defense didn’t have to spend much time on the field. The Pioneers (7-2 overall, 5-1 district) stuffed the Bombers on their first offensive drive to force a three-and-out, quickly sending Stillwater’s offense out to take a 7-0 advantage with quarterback Gage Gundy’s 6-yard keeper.
“We were really, really trying to maximize that first quarter,” coach Tucker Barnard said. “We had the wind (on our side), we were using timeouts, doing everything that we can to prolong the time that we were working into the end zone with the wind, and having the wind at our backs at kickoffs.”
Stillwater led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter, and Simpkins carried that energy level into the second with his touchdown. After Williams’ kickoff recovery set Stillwater up on Midwest City’s 43-yardline, the Pioneers built a solid drive with two receptions and one Gundy scramble, paving the way for Simpkins’ big moment.
With his 5-yard rush, Stillwater extended its lead to 23-0. When Simpkins walked off the field after scoring, his teammates greeted him with exuberance, jumping on the sideline and slapping his helmet in celebration. Simpkins said it was the first time he had scored a touchdown since eighth grade.
“It was awesome; it was exciting,” Simpkins said.
He wasn’t the only soon-to-be graduate who made the most of the Senior Night spotlight. Along with recovering the kickoff, Williams scooped up a Midwest City fumble on third down, rescuing the Pioneers after three straight defensive penalties had given the Bombers (4-5, 2-4) a free trip into the red zone.
Once again, Stillwater capitalized on the opportunity to regain possession. Starting on their own 12-yardline, the Pioneers relied on a balanced offensive attack to advance toward the end zone as halftime approached. Roberts broke away for a 43-yard run. Gundy connected with receivers Ty Smithton and Mason Butler before capping the efficient drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, increasing the Pioneers’ lead to 36-0.
In the third quarter, Stillwater took advantage of another fumble recovery. This time, senior Brayden Burke secured the football for the Pioneers, and confetti was sailing in the wind at Pioneer Stadium again after Roberts’ 3-yard touchdown put Stillwater up 49-0 to end the third quarter.
“The defense has been playing really, really well,” Barnard said. “That’s a really athletic Midwest City team, and for us to play the way we did and get those turnovers, that’s a great night.”
With the Pioneers’ offense and defense clicking, there wasn’t much the Bombers could do to stop them. Thompson led Stillwater with three touchdowns on 111 rushing yards, and Roberts and Gundy bolstered the powerful run game with 61 and 67 yards, respectively. Gundy also fought through the wind to throw for 121 yards, completing 12 of his 15 pass attempts.
Before the shutout victory, the Pioneers recognized 18 seniors: Gabe Brown, Chance Clements, Eli Williams, JoJo Beale, Mason Butler, Brady Osborn, Johnnie Harrison IV, Daesan Simpkins, Laith Atwood, Osker Ehrlich, Colton Wells, Tayveon Morton, Sam Nelson, Carson Cottrill, Ty Smithton, Cade Newton, Donovan Truelove and Brayden Burke.
It was a chance for Simpkins to make a statement on a night when he was honored, and he might have more opportunities to add to his highlight reel at Pioneer Stadium. As a top-two team in the district, Stillwater will likely be a playoff site, though the locations haven’t officially been set.
As the Pioneers are cruising through a four-game win streak, Simpkins knows how to celebrate.
“He’s the guy that, after every victory, we’re doing the fight song and all that, he does a standing backflip,” Barnard said. “... Just a really skilled athlete, so handling the football, it’s not a stretch.”
