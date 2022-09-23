Javon Schutte scooped up the football and rumbled toward the pilon with a hoard of Stillwater Pioneers propelling him from behind.
The cluster of players lost momentum as the few U.S. Grant Generals in the vicinity piled on to slow Schutte. But eventually, Schutte, a senior defensive end with about 700 pounds of linemen pushing behind him, bullied his way into the end zone.
“I just felt all those people on me, and I was like, ‘I just got to make it to the end zone,’” Schutte said.
On that play and so many others in Stillwater’s 85-0 win Friday, the Pioneers felt inevitable.
Even when the Generals possessed the ball the Pioneers were a threat to score. Stillwater’s defense scored four times, including Shutte’s play that made the score 43-0. The next possession, Stillwater senior defensive back Cameron Johnson waltzed untouched into the end zone for a 15-yard interception return.
U.S. Grant (0-4) didn’t pick up a first down.
Stillwater lived in the U.S. Grant backfield. The Pioneers regularly penetrated the line on run plays and held U.S. Grant to one rushing yard on 11 attempts. Jonathan Anderson, the Generals’ leading ball carrier, finished with -6 yards on five attempts.
“I think there was a strong presence in the backfield, definitely,” Schutte said. “I feel like we were all hitting our end points with a fierce competitiveness of wanting to get back there and wanting to get after their quarterback and I feel like that showed a little bit tonight.”
Special teams also got in on the scoring. Heston Thompson, a junior receiver, sliced the U.S. Grant defense with a cut down the left side of the field for a 65-yard kickoff return in the first quarter following a safety.
Because of the defense and special teams, the Pioneers had a 9-0 lead before the offense got on the field.
The Pioneers pulled starting quarterback Gunnar Gundy and running back Noah Roberts soon after the first quarter that ended with a 42-0 Stillwater lead. Roberts ripped off touchdown runs of 31 yards, 11 yards and 8 yards.
Because of the lead, Stillwater backup quarterback Parker Edwards threw only six passes. He was sharp with them, five were completed and totaled 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Late in the fourth quarter, Stillwater freshman Conner Quintero received his first varsity snaps. He completed an 11-yard pass to sophomore Kyran Kaviani-Far and handed the ball off to sophomore running back Michael Perry, who ran 49-yards up the middle of the Generals’ defense for the final score of the game.
“I just knew it was a good opportunity to get in the game and complete a pass,” Quintero said. “It was my first varsity snap so I’m really happy about that one play. It felt good for sure.”
The real benefit for Stillwater of Friday’s explosive offensive performance will come in future seasons, as several underclassmen like Quintero got experience in a live-game environment that cannot be simulated in practice.
“I feel like it’s really important for everyone to have some sort of varsity experience, you know, be able to play under the lights and see all these fans here,” Quintero said. “I feel like it’s a really good experience for even the third and fourth guys on the depth chart.”
Stillwater (4-0) coach Tucker Barnard mentioned receivers Wesley McGaugh, Brice Habekott as players who did nice things when opportunities came their way. Barnard said he was impressed with running backs Perry and Trace Clark, who combined for 126 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Eleven different Pioneers accounted for touchdowns Friday night, displaying some of the depth Stillwater has at its disposal.
“That’s cool, man,” Barnard said. “They’re going to put that on their highlight tape and it’s kind of like my son (former Pioneer Carter Barnard) got to play in the (Oklahoma State) football game a week ago, and that’s really cool for me. Not so cool for (The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff) being down 67 to whatever it was but we got guys in that I’m sure their families were super excited seeing them play on a varsity football night.”
The Pioneers had plenty to celebrate, as would be expected from such a lopsided game. Standing by the locker room after the game, Tucker watched smiling players run by who have worked hard finally be rewarded with playing time and success.
A smile didn’t come as easily to Tucker.
“That’s the part that you feel bad about, we don’t come out here and get any joy out of embarrassing somebody else,” Tucker said.
Make no mistake about it, he said he is thrilled for his players and said he coaches them to play like college scouts are watching whenever they step in between the lines.
“I’m happy for our kids, I’m happy for the guys that got to do things that they don’t normally get to do, but at the same time my heart goes out to the guys across the field from us because you know that they’re putting in everything that they can,” Tucker said. “(U.S. Grant) got beat about the same last week and so it takes a lot of determination and desire and grit to do that and line up every week; so (I have) a lot of respect for them.”
