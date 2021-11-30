The Stillwater High football team was well-represented in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s 2021 All-Conference awards.
The COAC released its list of All-Conference selections Monday, recognizing 14 Pioneers with individual accolades and naming Stillwater the team champion.
This award distinguished the Pioneers in a conference of 11 other programs: Deer Creek, Edmond North, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Yukon, Moore, Southmoore, Westmoore, Norman, Norman North and Mustang.
Senior Gabe Brown, an Oklahoma State commit, earned the highest honor of any Pioneer: Linebacker of the Year.
Many of his senior classmates also collected honors. Six Pioneers were named to the All-Conference first team: offensive lineman Tayveon Morton, defensive lineman Brayden Burke, linebacker Chance Clements, defensive back Eli Williams, kicker Chase Edwards and snapper Osker Ehrlich, who is committed to OSU as a preferred walk-on.
Second-team selections included wide receivers Mason Butler and Ty Smithton, offensive lineman Sam Nelson, defensive linemen Carson Cottrill and Daesan Simpkins, linebacker Brady Osborn and defensive back JoJo Beale.
The Pioneers finished the season with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-1 record in Class 6A-II District 1. Their victories included a double-overtime win against Deer Creek, the team that will face Bixby in the Class 6A-II title game Thursday.
Stillwater lost to only two opponents: Del City and Bixby, the unbeaten powerhouse that played the Pioneers twice and kept them out of the championship game. For the fourth-straight season, Stillwater won at least one playoff matchup, this time defeating Booker T. Washington to advance to the semifinals.
Although the Pioneers are losing a senior class filled with All-Conference honorees, they will return a significant number of key players next season, including starting quarterback Gage Gundy, breakout running back Holden Thompson and leading receiver Heston Thompson.
