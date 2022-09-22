Cameron Johnson viewed last week’s last-second victory against winless Norman as a lesson to be learned heading into the meat of the Stillwater High football schedule.
With great expectations surrounding Stillwater this year – as the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A-II in the Associated Press prep football poll – the Tigers were supposed to return south with their tails tucked between their legs.
Instead, it was Stillwater who was just trying to survive all game.
“I learned that we need to think about every opponent the same,” Johnson said. “We don’t need to think like we are way better than anybody and that we’re going to beat them easily, because I think that’s what we kind of thought going into that game. Then they kind of surprised us scoring a couple of touchdowns. …
“We just counted them out, but I think we shouldn’t do that. We should approach every game the same.”
For a program that has been to the state semifinals or beyond in each of the past four seasons, they didn’t look the part of the top-ranked team in the state throughout last week’s game.
There were several lost fumbles – and a few others than didn’t result in turnovers – and Stillwater committed five personal fouls in the contest against the Tigers.
“We’ve got to clean up those things,” Barnard said. “We had like five personal fouls – and it wasn’t like they were dirty plays – but those are big, drive-changing penalties.”
The Pioneers never looked themselves, until perhaps the final possession of the game.
With the offense needing to move the ball 70 yards in just over two minutes, quarterback Gage Gundy and running back Noah Roberts got Stillwater across the finish line with 14 seconds to spare to remain undefeated.
That’s when it seemed to finally click on a mental level for Stillwater.
“When I looked at those guys, and looked into their eyes, in that last two minutes, they were spewing confidence,” Barnard said. “It wasn’t cockiness, it wasn’t ego. They were just ready to go tackle the challenge.”
Having the hiccups the past two weeks may have been the perfect timing to wake up the Pioneers, as well.
While those games were important for keeping alive the hopes of an undefeated season – and once again winning the conference championship – they played no part in the postseason prospects for the Pioneers.
That, however, changes this week.
Stillwater opens district play against U.S. Grant, another winless team that has scored just two combined touchdowns in three games this year, at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium.
With a fear of playing down to their opponents once again – but now with district standings playing a factor – the mental game has been just as important for the Pioneers in preparing for this week.
“I’d much rather it happened like it did than us wait around and it happened and snuck up on us and lose later in the season,” Gundy said. “Because last year, we played Bixby in Week 3 and it kind of put a bad taste in our mouth, so it gave us the right mentality that we got to start working harder. So it’s good that those two games came up early before district play.”
There is also another layer to the mental approach to this week’s district opener.
With only one other home game remaining before the playoffs in November, Stillwater High will celebrate homecoming this week.
The additional wrinkle to this week was even noticed in preparations leading up to the game as several players missed position meetings in order to attend meetings pertaining to the homecoming festivities.
“Before the game starts, we need to make sure everybody’s locked in and we can be worried after the game of who the Homecoming queen is,” Gundy said. “We just need to play football, and we’re going to go do that.”
