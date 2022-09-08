Tucker Barnard had to pause for a second when he made a bold declaration prior to this week’s game against Yukon.
“If they score 50 on us, this is going to make me sound pretty dumb in the postgame article,” Barnard said with a laugh.
His stance had nothing to do with the expected outcome in Stillwater High football’s second game of the season.
Instead, it was about how his defense will square up against Yukon’s unique offense.
The Millers have traditionally been an option offense – rarely seen in Class 6A programs in Oklahoma any more – but runs it out of the shotgun.
“You’re gonna think I’m crazy, and any coach who reads this is gonna think I’m crazy – we don’t really get into the world of option responsibilities,” Barnard said. “… We don’t really play dive, quarterback, pitch the way a lot of traditional defenses would (against the option). Our system is really already built on some pretty specific responsibilities and landmarks – places we expect our guys to be.”
With what the Stillwater High coach saw in Yukon’s season opener, sticking to their roots may be preferable anyway.
According to Barnard, it wasn’t the option-dominant offense he was expecting from previous experiences with the Millers. Instead, they had a more balanced combination of option runs with passing plays in a 30-7 loss to Westmoore.
“They’ve kind of modernized it a little bit,” the Stillwater High coach said. “… They still run the same basic option plays, but they’re throwing it a little more, too. Last week, it was almost right at 50-50 run to pass, which is a little different from what I thought we were going to see when they were on our schedule.”
But it’s not only the different offensive scheme that the Pioneers will face Friday at Pioneer Stadium.
Stillwater’s offense, which put up 41 points against Greenwood (Arkansas) in Week Zero, will face a similar defense to what they see in practice. One that has made Stillwater High a formidable program in Class 6AII for more than half a decade.
“A couple of years ago, they tried to implement our defensive system at Yukon, that’ll be interesting,” Barnard said. “They’ve moved away from it some, but you can still see remnants, still see holdovers – just certain things that we do.”
Though Stillwater’s offense has faced that scheme in practice for years, Barnard mentioned there is a reason they have put it in place for their own defense – and why there is some pause with having to go up against it.
“We think it makes it difficult for opponents, now we’re seeing them do it,” Barnard said. “You’d like to think we practice against ourselves all the time so we’ll pick that stuff up and be just fine, but we also know that we think some is pretty difficult and it’s difficult for a reason.
“So there’s a little bit of concern about ‘Can we handle some of that same stuff that we do to people when they’re putting it back against us?’”
