Gage Gundy had to adapt quickly to the rotation of defenses flying in front of him.
From one snap to the next, his opponents would change, making him improvise as he led the Stillwater High football team in its home scrimmage Friday night.
Gundy, Stillwater’s junior quarterback, had to face three teams, and he said the rotating format was helpful for the Pioneers as they prepare to start their season.
“I think by the time a real game comes, it will help slow it down a little bit,” Gundy said. “Because when you mix up one team, another team, another team, it goes (really) quick, a bunch of different coverages and stuff, but it was good for us.”
Stillwater hosted Yukon, Norman and Ponca City in the scrimmage at Pioneer Stadium, and all teams had opportunities to match up against one another. In the first segment, the combinations of teams on the field alternated from play to play, giving the Pioneers and their opponents a glimpse of what a game might be like against each team.
Then the portion featuring 20-minute “games” began. The Pioneers played mini-matchups against Ponca City and Yukon.
Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard, who was striving to evaluate his team’s progress since the summer, had positive takeaways from what he saw. He said the young players did well across the board, and he was impressed with Holden and Heston Thompson, sophomore twins who have potential to fuel the Pioneers’ offensive momentum this season without Qwontrel Walker.
Barnard couldn’t pay attention to every detail, though, because he had some extra responsibilities.
As the event’s coordinator, Barnard was everywhere on the field. Wearing a whistle around his neck, he filled in as a referee, often calling out the down on each play and acting as the “clock” without a running scoreboard.
“One thing about it, honestly, being out there on the field, I got to be closer to the action than what I would have been had I stood on the sideline,” Barnard said. “So that was fun.”
From his perspective as a stand-in referee, the Pioneers did their job.
“I didn’t see a lot of stuff that would be penalties on a Friday night,” Barnard said. “So (I’m) pretty proud of where we ended up tonight.”
Stillwater showcased its strengths on both sides of the ball. Gundy connected with Heston Thompson and Ty Smithton for touchdown receptions. Holden Thompson unleashed his speed at running back, and senior linebacker Gabe Brown provided his usual defensive leadership.
“I think it takes about a rotation or two to get acclimated and kind of get your nerves in gear and just calm down, but it’s awesome,” Brown said. “The energy is there, and the crowd’s making it a little bit more hyped up, so it’s great.”
Although no one officially recorded scores, Barnard said he knew people were keeping track in their minds. The scrimmage was primarily about gaining experience instead of winning, but the Pioneers are competitors regardless of the situation.
“We said if a game of checkers breaks out out here, we want to win that, too,” Barnard said. “So we do emphasize winning in our locker room, but you get out here into this (scrimmage), and then we try to turn it into execution and just play hard, kind of the process things that result in wins.”
