It’s a season of adaptation for the Stillwater High girls’ soccer team.
The young roster is learning to keep up with the fast-paced style of varsity play, and changes bring challenges. The Lady Pioneers had a tough initiation into district play as Tulsa Union claimed a 6-0 victory Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.
Stillwater’s regular starting lineup features four sophomores and two freshmen, and several Lady Pioneers had no experience competing against a Class 6A-3 varsity squad before facing the Redhawks. But coach Seth Condley didn’t blame youth – or Union’s status as a larger school and program – as the only reasons for the loss.
Condley didn’t see the same spirited Stillwater squad that had finished as a runner-up in the Stillwater Cup during the previous weekend.
“I told the girls we didn’t play anywhere near what we did in the Stillwater Cup,” Condley said. “We played with so much more energy and fire and effort against Owasso a week ago than we did tonight. And I was really disappointed.”
The weather matched the tone of the Lady Pioneers’ evening – they were met with a chilly drizzle and storm clouds when they stepped onto the pitch. The rain quickly subsided, but Tulsa Union’s high-powered attack was only beginning.
As the Redhawks continually advanced into Stillwater’s half of the pitch, junior goalkeeper Marin Peoples had to stay alert and active. Peoples recorded nine saves – sometimes scooping up the ball and other times blasting it away from the Lady Pioneers’ net with a timely kick – but Tulsa Union remained persistent.
Fifteen minutes into the match, the Redhawks added their first goal, and they kept creating chances.
While Tulsa Union gradually increased its lead, the Lady Pioneers (3-6) had limited opportunities against a stifling defense.
Senior midfielder Griffyn Stoodley took a corner kick early in the second half, potentially setting Stillwater up for a goal, but the scrum in front of the net dissipated after the Redhawks (6-5) prevented the Lady Pioneers from attempting a shot on goal.
Senior keeper Anna Bosma swapped in for Peoples with 25:02 left, and Tulsa Union managed one more goal to secure a 6-0 win. Condley said the plan at halftime was to switch goalkeepers.
“Nothing Marin did was wrong,” Condley said. “She played fine. It’s just, you’re down four or five to nothing at halftime, you’ve got another keeper, give her some time, a little minutes.”
Next, the Lady Pioneers take on Putnam City at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road. The Pirates are ranked last in the district, and Condley said it’s a must-win match.
“The season’s on the line for both teams (girls and boys),” Condley said. “If you lose Tuesday, you’re gonna be probably on the outside looking in for playoffs, even two games in. …You gotta beat the teams you’re supposed to meet, and the expectation is we gotta go and win.”
