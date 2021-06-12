Photos by Jimmy Gillispie/Stillwater News Press Stillwater High senior Carter Young, right, tries to pull Edmond North’s Layton Schneider to his back during their 138-pound championship match. Hughes won by fall in 1:15 to win his third state title. LEFT: Stillwater High freshman Angelo Ferrari, left, attempts to take Edmond Memorial’s AJ Heeg to the mat during the third round of their 152-pound championship match. Heeg won 5-4 in an ultimate tiebreak.