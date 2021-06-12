Recent Stillwater High graduate Carter Young won freestyle wrestling gold in the Junior Pan American Championships on Saturday.
Young, who was a three-time state high school champion in Oklahoma (two of them with the Pioneers), claimed the crown at 61 kg at the international tournament in Oaxtepec, Mexico. Young took the title with 10-0 superiority over Mexico’s Diego Olvera Rodriguez.
In his quarterfinal match, Young also won by 10-0 superiority over Brazil’s Bryan de Oliveira Pereira. Young then won his semifinal by fall over Eduardo Nunez Leon of Paraguay.
With his title, Young – who has signed to wrestle at Northwestern in the Big Ten Conference – qualified for the Junior Pan American Games, which be held December in Cali, Colombia.
