Stillwater High junior Tevin Williams made his decision Wednesday on where he will be playing Division I football.
The three-star cornerback, who was ranked No. 468 in his class by the 247Sports Composite ranking, announced via Twitter that he was committing to Baylor.
“I just want to take the time to thank my family for always being my rock throughout life,” a message in Williams’ tweet reads. “I want to thank all of my coaches who shaped me into the player I am today and the coaches who helped me throughout this recruiting process. Lastly, I want to thank all of my peers and teammates who have been supportive throughout all of the games …
“With all that being said, I’m pleased to announce that I will be committing to Baylor!”
According to 247Sports, Williams also held offers from Texas Tech, Air Force, Arkansas State, New Mexico and SMU, just to name a few. He did not hold an offer from his in-town program Oklahoma State.
Williams was a defensive starter in Stillwater’s back-to-back runs to the Class 6A-II state title game the past two years. He combined for 69 tackles and three interceptions the past two seasons.
He also played wide receiver for the Pioneers.
The 6-foot, 172-pound cornerback had named his top five list Tuesday, which included Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech and Air Force – plus Langston University.
