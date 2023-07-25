Stillwater High athletics director Brian Warwick’s search to fill two of the school’s biggest voids officially came to a close Tuesday afternoon, when the Stillwater Board of Education approved the Pioneers’ new football and baseball coaches.
Chad Cawood, a Stillwater native and program mainstay for more than two decades, steps to the helm of the football program after serving as its offensive coordinator since 2016.
Marty Lees will lead the baseball program following two stints as an assistant at Oklahoma State, the most recent being in 2019. He’ll take over at SHS after time coaching in the Cape Cod League this summer.
“There’s no one more committed to being a Pioneer than Chad Cawood,” Warwick said in a release. “There’s no doubt, with his coaching experience and reputation, he could have gone anywhere he wanted, but that is not Chad Cawood.”
Cawood will trade in his interim title for the full-time gig to fill a void left by Tucker Barnard, who officially left Stillwater for a return to Shiloh Christian (Arkansas) on July 5.
He won’t be an unfamiliar face, either. He’s a lifetime Pioneer, hailing from Stillwater and eventually graduating from Oklahoma State. He joined the staff at SHS in 1998 as a 20-year-old, and he’s worked his way to this point ever since, serving as the Pioneers’ offensive coordinator since 2016.
“I’ve been a Pioneer my whole life, and I’m so excited about this new role,” Cawood said via release. “I look forward to building on the success of the program and continuing to new heights. After winning the championship last year, and with the guys we have coming back, the goal remains the same.”
Cawood has seen it all in his time with the Pioneers – including heartbreak postseason losses that made this past season’s undefeated title campaign that much more rewarding.
Under Cawood’s direction, Stillwater’s offense posted an average of 48.07 points per contest in 2022. That production is expected to stick around with the architect behind it all now officially doing the same thing while also taking on the role of assistant athletic director.
Lees got his coaching career started at the high school level in Oregon prior to joining the Oregon State baseball staff in 2002 – and while on staff, the Beavers won back-to-back Men’s College World Series in 2006-07.
He also has four years of experience as a head coach in the college ranks, collecting a 68-133-1 record at Washington State from 2016-19.
“We are incredibly excited to have Marty Lees join us,” Warwick added. “His experience is second-to-none. We’re blessed to have him and his wife, who is a teacher, join our district and community.”
Lees’ second time around with the Cowboys was as the program’s third base coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to that, though, from 2013 to 2015, Lees helped OSU be a recruiting hotbed.
The Pokes had top-five recruiting class in both 2013 and 2014, two of Lees’ three seasons in his first stay in Stillwater. Now, he’ll be on the other side of the process after replacing Jimmy Harris, who left SHS earlier this offseason and landed at Dale.
The Pioneers had a total record of 250-97 (.720) in Harris’ 10-year stint at the helm of the program. They never missed the postseason, either, except for COVID-19 halting the 2020 campaign a mere seven games in.
With Lees at the helm, the Pioneers are hoping for that same production – and then some. He’s seemingly ready for it, too.
“Stillwater has had a really good program and produced some really good players, especially the last three to five years,” Lees said via release. “There’s some real talent here.”
