Stillwater High senior shortstop Jackson Holliday is considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft, according to ESPN.
Holliday, the son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and nephew of Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday, is ranked as the 12th overall prospect in the ESPN list released this week.
Jackson has already committed to the Cowboys program, where his father is also a volunteer assistant coach. And because of those ties, ESPN writer Kiley McDaniel proclaims, “Jackson won't be an easy sign” for whichever MLB team that elects to draft him.
The ESPN story claims Holliday “has been getting early raves from scouts and right now is atop the four-way derby for top prep shortstop in the class, with above-average tools across the board.”
The last Pioneer to be drafted straight out of high school was shortstop Ryan Vilade, who spent his senior year with Stillwater after his father became an assistant coach on the Cowboy staff, as well. He was selected 48th overall – in the second round – by the Colorado Rockies (which have the 10th overall pick this year), the same franchise that selected Matt Holliday out of high school.
The Stillwater senior shortstop is one of several athletes on the list that are the sons of former MLB greats – including No. 1 overall Druw Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves standout Andruw Jones.
The list by ESPN features its top 50, but also includes a list of “others to note” with several other Oklahoma State tie-ins being mentioned.
Among the 15 college prospects listed currently outside the top 50, two of them are current Cowboys – right-handed pitchers Justin Campbell and Bryce Osmond.
Campbell was a second-team All-American by serval entities last year, as well as being named a NCBWA Freshman All-America first team honoree. He had a 7-2 record with 13 starts last season, and had a 2.57 ERA with 102 strikeouts – most on the team – to just 27 walks.
Osmond started in 10 games as a freshman last year and finished third on the team with 67 strikeouts. He had also made four starts in 2020 before the season ended a month in due to the pandemic.
