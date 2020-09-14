The highly-anticipated rematch from the past two Class 6A-II state football championship games won’t be played Friday night.
It was arguably Stillwater High’s most anticipated nondistrict game in many years. It’s now been canceled.
The Pioneers’ contest against Bixby has been canceled because of COVID numbers in Payne County, not on the football team. SHS athletic director Tucker Barnard confirmed it early Monday afternoon.
“It’s really disappointing,” Barnard said. “This is something we’ve looked forward to for several months. Our kids were excited about this game. A lot of people in our community were excited for this game, and a lot of people around the state were excited for this game. It’s really a shame that it’s not going to happen.
“… We are COVID free. We’ve not had any transmission in our team or in any of our teams that I’m aware of. I think we’ve done a really good job of doing our part with the way that we’re working to sanitize and keep kids apart as much as possible.”
The football team is next set to host Deer Creek on Sept. 25 to begin district play.
“We’re still planning on practicing,” Barnard said. “We’ll probably use this time to work on us. I don’t think we’ll have an opponent in mind when we’re preparing. We’ll just use it as an extra week of fall camp.”
Stillwater Public Schools posted a press release on the athletics website. It reads:
“In accordance with its safety protocols Stillwater Public Schools has cancelled all athletic and extracurricular events from September 13-19.
“Payne County is currently designated in the Red Level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s School Safety Protocols with an average of 58.17 daily new cases per 100,000 people. Health officials have indicated much concern about the spread of coronavirus in the Stillwater community and recommend the community continue to make efforts to bring infection rates down to allow for safe participation in athletics and extracurricular activities.
“Stillwater Athletics will work to reschedule district games, but some non-district games, including the football game against Bixby, are not likely to be rescheduled.”
The football game that was set for Pioneer Stadium is just one of several athletic competitions to be canceled this week. It was the most anticipated by fans and media around the state, but other events are affected.
That includes Monday’s SHS softball game at home against Choctaw. The Lady Pioneers are riding a six-game winning streak and were set to play three 6A district games this week, which included a doubleheader at Bartlesville on Tuesday, but none of those will be played this week.
Those district games could be rescheduled because they do have postseason implications. No rescheduled date has been announced yet.
“We will be working to reschedule those district games,” Barnard said. “Maybe there are nondistrict games that we have to cancel in order to get those district games rescheduled. We’ll put a high priority on those district games.”
