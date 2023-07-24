Stillwater High wrestling coach Ethan Kyle didn’t make the trip north for the 2023 Fargo Junior Nationals in North Dakota. Not this year.
His attention was needed back in Stillwater.
“When situations get chaotic and difficult, the value of being on great teams really comes to the forefront,” Kyle said. “I have an outstanding family. My mother-in-law is a rockstar. Then those guys up in Fargo, they’ve taken care of business.
“It’s been relatively stress-free.”
Kyle’s wife gave birth on Wednesday evening – right around the same time three Pioneers were in their semifinal bouts.
He didn’t miss a single thing. In either place.
“It worked out,” he said. “I got to keep up in real time with most of everything.”
Team Oklahoma finished third in the junior freestyle championships, and a few of Kyle’s wrestlers from Stillwater had a lot to do with that.
The Pioneers sent three to the semifinals in Aydan Thomas, JJ McComas and Beric Jordan. If there’s one thing Kyle saw out of the trio, he said, it was a step – a leap, even – forward in terms of maturity. That is what’s needed at an event such as Fargo.
“They brought everything together. Mentally. Physically. Emotionally. Technically,” Kyle said. “That was just really, really encouraging.”
Thomas, who will be a junior when school starts in August and the youngest of the bunch, won Class 6A’s 106-pound class this past winter with a final record of 40-2. He was dominant through the early goings, following a first-round bye with back-to-back tech falls before dropping his semifinals matchup to the eventual winner of his bracket on a 5-1 decision and rallying to win the third-place match.
McComas was a tiebreaker away from being a 126-pound champion, and that showed in Fargo. He opened the event with the first of three-straight tech falls and won his Round of 16 matchup by technical points after a 4-4 tie.
Then the soon-to-be senior notched another tech fall in the quarterfinals before squeaking out a 2-1 win in the semis. McComas, who was an honorable mention on this year’s News Press All-Area Wrestling Team, placed second after a 7-4 loss in the title bout.
“It was a lot of payoff for me getting to see, mentally and emotionally, those guys connect with their talent level,” Kyle said of the aforementioned duo. “They held it together and battled. It was nice to see a coming of age, if you will.”
Jordan, similar to McComas, finished second at Fargo (120). His string of dominance was met by another in the finals. Set to be a senior this upcoming year, Jordan went fall, 11-0 win, tech fall and fall en route to the semifinals, which he won with technical points in a 6-6 tie.
That put the Pioneer up against Leo DeLuca (New Jersey), who entered the main event having won all of his prior matches by tech fall. That didn’t stop either, with DeLuca beating Jordan 12-0 and outscoring his opponents a collective 62-1 throughout the week.
But that doesn’t take away anything Jordan had done up to that point, whether it be in Oklahoma or at one of the country’s fiercest events.
“He’s on a level of maturity that you wanna see sooner than later, and he’s been there,” Kyle said of Jordan. “He wrestled a freestyle state tournament in April. Besides that, I don’t know that he’s wrestled a freestyle tournament since he was a little kid, really. It’s a testament to his work ethic and level of obsession with the sport.”
Those three weren’t the only ones who attended. Stockton Allen did, per the program’s Twitter page. So did Kael Voinovich, a 152-pounder who opened his week with a 27-second tech fall before being disqualified in the second round despite leading 6-2 at the time.
Ladarion “Dee” Lockett was figured to be in attendance as well. Instead, he forewent Fargo to prepare for the U17 World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye. The renowned tournament starts July 31 and runs through Aug. 6.
Kyle said he’s hoping the program can throw together a couple of watch parties to see Lockett on one of the sport’s biggest stages. School will start shortly after that, and then it’s onto a preseason full of recovery ahead of the Pioneers’ embarking on their Class 6A title defense.
“It’s time to mend and then ramp up with training,” Kyle said. “Those guys will start competing again in September in various invitational events and whatnot. There’s a little bit of everything. But, for the most part, we’re just getting their bodies healthy and strong, because wrestling season is a battle of attrition.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Stillwater High athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.