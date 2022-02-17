When Ethan Kyle left the University of Wyoming to become the head wrestling coach of Stillwater High, his goal was to elevate the proud Pioneer wrestling program to the next level.
But it wasn’t just about winning state championships – which Stillwater has already done (both tournament and dual state). He wanted it to go beyond the mat.
And part of his vision for the program will take place this weekend when Stillwater High will host the Class 6A East Regional – a two-day tournament at Pioneer Fieldhouse that will decide which individuals will competing at the state tournament next weekend in Oklahoma City.
“It’s a tribute to the folks that have volunteered and helping out, our administration – (assistant athletics director) Brian Warwick and Tucker Barnard, but Brian especially stepping up,” Kyle said. “When I came in last year, I said right away that I want to grow our sport as much as I can, and I think hosting a quality tournament – like the regional tournament – is one way to do that. So we’ve had a ton of support come out so that we can allow our guys to compete at home.”
The Pioneers, the defending Class 6A state champions who are ranked sixth in the country by Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine, will have familiarity with the field traveling to Stillwater for the regional tournament.
Bixby, last weekend’s opponent in the dual state final that SHS won 47-10, will likely be the closest competition for the Pioneers – who didn’t win regionals last year before going on to win state.
And for a couple Stillwater’s top wrestlers, that means a rematch against a couple of Oklahoma State wrestling signees.
JJ McComas, the 126-pound state champion as a freshman last year after finishing fourth at regionals, could find himself facing two-time state champion Zach Blankenship once again.
The two previous meetings were decided by a combined three points, with the Spartans’ senior getting the better of McComas each time.
Further down the lineup, Cameron Johnson could have to work his way through Bixby’s Jersey Robb, a two-time state finalist (with one state title to his name). Robb bested Johnson by major decision at 195 pounds in the dual state final.
“That’s a part that’s been built into the sport, very seldomly do you wrestle guys one time and not get the chance to go back at them,” Kyle said. “So knowing that you’re going to see those guys – and the Bixby guys at regionals and the following week at state it’s going to be similar.
“But for JJ, that was a similar path to last year – the two kids that he beat in the semis and state finals were kids that he had lost to previously in the year. It’s just built into it when you’re on a tough team, you’re gonna go to tough events and you’ll see the best guys.”
According to Kyle at the start of the week, there were no concerns about health from any of his wrestlers coming out of the dual state tournament last weekend. He also feels strongly about the lineup they had at dual state, but says the coaching staff is still assessing what will make the best lineup for a tournament setting.
“There could possibly be some lineup questions, but I think what we saw at dual state – the chemistry was good with some of those dual lineups last weekend,” Kyle said. “So barring any injury in training – which you can’t take for granted – knock on wood we should be good. We’ll iron it out but by and large, there might be one or two shifts, but I think our dual team is going to be our best individual team, as well.”
Friday’s events are slated to start at 11 a.m. Friday, with the semifinals scheduled for 5 p.m. The medal matches will be held concurrently starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.