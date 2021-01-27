Stillwater High wrestling put on a show in its only home dual of the season.
The Pioneers have been unable to wrestle at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic – wrestling a few duals on the road and a handful of weekend tournaments – and the day before what was supposed to be its first of two home duals this week, first-year wrestling coach Ethan Kyle was informed Cushing was canceling Thursday’s matchup.
So Tuesday’s dual against Enid, which at least gave the wrestling program an opportunity to recognize half a dozen senior wrestlers in the program, was the first and last home dual. And the home fans were treated to a 64-16 blowout of the Plainsmen.
“Obviously you want to have more (home duals), but it was a good one,” senior Carter Young said. “It was a good senior night, glad it happened. You’ve just gotta take the positives and work with those.”
Stillwater started the dual with a statement to its visitors.
The first eight contested matches were won by fall in favor of the Pioneers – with Enid failing to score a single offensive point in those matches. Six of those eight matches didn’t even get out of the first period.
Sam Smith opened the night at 106 pounds with a third-period pin after having run up a 10-1 advantage. Gabe Fontanez followed with a 25-second fall at 113 pounds.
“Gabe said after his match something like, ‘I’m sorry, I was too pumped. I didn’t even know what I did, I just launched at him,’” Kyle said. “I’m like, ‘I’m OK with aggressive mistakes.’ That’s what I told the guys before the dual, if you have a mismatch, you go out and take care of business.
“That’s kind of turned into one of my talking points, ‘Let’s go out and take care of business right away with the lineup that we have, and the expectations that they carry when they step out.’ It’s about taking care of business.”
Defending state champion Cael Hughes picked up a couple of nearfalls before finally picking up the pin with 27 seconds left in the first frame at 120 pounds. J.J. McComas then needed just 54 seconds, after cutting his opponent three times quickly after takedowns, to get the fall at 126.
Senior Cade Nicholas collected Stillwater six points simply by stepping onto the mat due to Enid forfeiting the 132-pound match. Young, a defending state champion who recently signed to wrestle at Northwestern University, continued the pin party with a fall in nearly a minute and a half at 138 pounds.
“Definitely wanted to get the pin. I’ve been getting a lot of tech falls, struggling with pins,” Young said. “So it was nice to get that for the fans and everyone here. I wanted to keep the momentum going. Wish we had our ‘Pin Chain’ – we forgot it again.”
Teague Travis claimed a pin with just 13 seconds left in the first period at 145 pounds, before one of the longest matches to end in a pin on the night.
Angelo Ferrari barely clipped Smith for a faster third-period pin, by turning a takedown – that otherwise would have resulted in a technical fall for the freshman – straight into a fall with 52 seconds remaining in the match.
“Angelo’s a ninth-grader wrestling at 152 pounds, and he’s probably a 45-pounder at that,” Kyle said. “But given our lineup, it is what it is. … He’s grown into it. You score 25 or 27 points, you got to figure those things out quickly at the high school level. It’s a different level, and he wants to be on the next level already. And that’s the way he trains, and that’s where he’s gonna keep competing.”
Ferrari’s brother, Anthony Ferrari, finished the strong start to the night with Stillwater’s eighth pin in the first nine weights, needing roughly a minute and a half to get the first-period pin at 160.
Stillwater suffered its first of two losses on the night at 170 pounds, with Dax Hughes losing by fall in a minute to defending state champion at 160 pounds, Chance Davis. The Pioneers lost back-to-back at 182 pounds with Gatlin Wilson suffering a 14-4 major decision – but fought off a last-second pin attempt to limit the bonus points for the Plainsmen.
“He’s a guy that’s struggled to find his stride,” Kyle said of Wilson. “He’s had some good wins this season, and he’s had some upsetting losses. But it’s never for a lack of effort, so you know it’s gonna boil down to him having a bit more awareness in situations.”
SHS increased its lead with senior Brett Black earning a 12-4 major decision at 195 pounds. But the Pioneers did not field a wrestler at 220, which gave Enid its final points to reach 16 on the scoreboard against Stillwater.
The Pioneers capped the night the same way they opened, with a pin by heavyweight Jakobe Sanders.
Sanders also carded a first-period fall – bringing the total to nine pins on the night – but his was a little more dramatic as it came with two seconds left in the period.
With Tuesday concluding the abbreviated dual season, Stillwater will have nearly three weeks to heal and train before jumping into the postseason. The regional tournaments – which will be hosted by Mustang and Broken Arrow in Class 6A – will be held Feb. 12-13, with a two-week layover until the state tournament in Oklahoma City on Feb. 27 for Class 6A.
“Some of the guys on our team work themselves into the ground, so we’re gonna take a little bit of time off here,” Kyle said. “It’s up to us as a staff to find ways to recover their bodies, get them as healthy as they can be this time of year and then find ways to break the monotony of what they’ve been doing for the last four months.”
STILLWATER 64, ENID 16
106 – Sam Smith, Stillwater fall Hector Perez, 5:19 (6-0)
113 – Gabe Fontanez, Stillwater fall Payton Zweifel, :25 (12-0)
120 – Cael Hughes, Stillwater fall Zach Fortner, 1:33 (18-0)
126 – J.J. McComas, Stillwater fall Jason Pearson, :54 (24-0)
132 – Cade Nicholas, Stillwater forfeit (30-0)
138 – Carter Young, Stillwater fall Steven Brooks, 1:21 (36-0)
145 – Teague Travis, Stillwater fall Jonathan White, 1:47 (42-0)
152 – Angelo Ferrari, Stillwater fall Trinit Zweifel, 5:08 (48-0)
160 – Anthony Ferrari, Stillwater fall Dylan Baker, 1:35 (54-0)
170 – Chance Davis, Enid fall Dax Hughes, 1:00 (54-6)
182 – Johnny Villa, Enid major dec. Gatlin Wilson, 14-4 (54-10)
195 – Brett Black, Stillwater major dec. Carlos Alvarado, 12-4 (58-10)
220 – Tyler Holland, Enid forfeit (58-16)
285 – Jakobe Sanders, Stillwater fall Joes Quezada, 1:58 (64-16)
