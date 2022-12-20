Both Stillwater basketball programs were provided an opportunity to get even during a doubleheader against Yukon on Tuesday evening in Pioneers Fieldhouse.
With the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers entering their respective contests one game below .500, each squad had one more chance to erase its losing record before a brief hiatus to celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year.
But the Milleretters used a last-second layup, and the Millers rode a scorching second quarter to sweep Stillwater and leave the Lady Pioneers and Pioneers heading into winter break with losses in hand.
Girls
The Lady Pioneers never figured they’d be in that position.
After dominating the first three quarters, they found themselves clinging to the very edge of a 1-point lead over the No. 11 team in Class 6A with 13.2 seconds remaining in the fourth. That’s when Yukon junior guard Gabby Tilley drove the lane and got a contested layup to go with only a handful of seconds left.
A few dribbles and an unsuccessful last-second heave later, Stillwater was on the wrong side of a comeback, as Yukon prevailed to defeat the Lady Pioneers 57-56.
“I love their fight,” Stillwater girls coach marcus Klingsick said. “Obviously, we wanted to win the game. That was our main goal, but I just like the fact that we fought the whole game. People laid everything out on the line, gave everything they had, and we just came up a point short.”
Three Lady Pioneers (2-4) finished in double figures, including junior guard Aspen Clarkson (17), fellow junior guard Macey Streeter (15) and junior Jaylee Christian (10), who plays nearly everywhere on the floor for Stillwater.
In some of the game’s biggest moments, Klingsick turned to and relied on Clarkson to provide a spark. She was such a factor that Yukon’s coaching staff instructed the Millerettes (7-1) to especially keep an eye out for Clarkson during the game’s final possession.
“She’s a great driver, does a good job – and she kind of can read the defense and picks her angles,” Klingsick said. “That’s a tough guard for some teams. I’m really proud of her. She’s done a great job this year.”
The Stillwater girls have now dropped two-straight games by a combined total of 4 points. The Lady Pioneers were hoping to bounce back from their 63-60 loss to Will Rogers – the seventh-ranked team in Class 5A – at the Enid Tournament on Saturday.
Klingsick hasn’t lost faith, though. The season isn’t lost in December, and he knows that. He also knows that, while it wasn’t his ideal outcome, this game could pay dividends down the road.
“I told them, like, ‘Once you win that first one in a tight one like that, you’ll gain confidence,’” Klingsick said. “Maybe in the playoffs, maybe in a tournament somewhere, we could win a big game and get to the next level. I think this’ll be good for us.”
Boys
Stillwater boys basketball coach Scott Morris couldn’t come up with all of the answers after the Pioneers’ 61-53 loss to Yukon. One word frequently came up, though.
Disappointing.
The first 8 minutes were everything Morris thought and hoped they’d be. Trying to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season, his squad seemed primed to do that after leading 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.
“We’ve really been consistent this whole season coming out with a good start,” Morris said. “I think every single game we’ve come out and had a good start. Our problem’s just been maintaining it and adjusting.”
But it wasn’t necessarily that the Pioneers (2-4) struggled to adjust to anything the Millers (3-3) did differently. Yukon seemingly couldn’t miss, and there was little Stillwater could do about it.
The Millers opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, and that was only the beginning of their scoring spree. Yukon posted 22 points in the second quarter, doing so by continuously finding the bottom of the basket from beyond the arc.
“I mean, they hit so many shots today,” Morris said. “Granted, we’ve gotta guard them better. But when a team hits shots like that, they’re gonna be tough to beat.”
That continued for the remainder of the contest. Every time the Pioneers narrowed the gap, the Millers widened it even more.
Yukon’s offense was a juggernaut for the better part of three quarters, and that was the difference. Millers junior guard Dylan Snow led all scorers with 29 points, and his performance was emblematic of the fits that Yukon gave Stillwater.
No matter the adjustments, the Millers weren’t phased.
“We stay awake at night trying to find ways to make these things work,” Morris said. “We try to just prepare for all these things, and then you come out here on the big stage, and it just isn’t translating. So, it’s very disappointing.”
Morris’ biggest thing, he said, is finding a way to develop more scorers. Pioneers senior guard DJ Cason dropped a team-high 22 points, and junior guard Trey Tuck added 20. But the other seven Pioneers who played combined for 11 points.
The upcoming break will allow them to do that. It’ll serve as a reset for the boys team, which didn’t receive three of its key players until a couple of weeks ago after Stillwater’s football team won the Class 6A-II title on Dec. 6.
“It’s a good opportunity to just pause and let the kids get their legs back under them,” Morris said. “Hopefully, after break we can kind of have a fresh start.”
Both teams will have off until Jan. 3, when the Lady Pioneers and Pioneers will travel to play Westmoore for each squad’s first game of 2023.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Stillwater High athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.