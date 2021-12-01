Cael Hughes is staying home.
The Stillwater High junior, one of the country’s top wrestlers in the 2023 class, announced Wednesday morning that he was committing to the Oklahoma State wrestling program.
“I’ve always lived here, and I know the guys up there and everything – style kind of matches up,” Hughes told The News Press of his decision. “So it’s home for me pretty much. It made the decision pretty easy.”
Hughes is a two-time Oklahoma state high school champion and is on the path to becoming the first four-time state champion from Stillwater High since Chris Perry achieved the feat – before going on to win two national championships at Oklahoma State, where he is now an assistant coach.
Hughes has also had success at the national level.
In 2019, after his eighth-grade year, he reached the finals for both freestyle and Greco-Roman at the Fargo Nationals while competing in the Cadet age group. He won the freestyle title at 94 pounds, while finishing as runner-up in Greco.
His success obviously drew interest from outside of Stillwater, as well.
Hughes had taken official visits to Wyoming and Oklahoma, and said both had made valiant cases to be his home for college wrestling.
But things that may have turned an elite talent away from OSU is what ultimately led him to stay in Stillwater.
While he has a desire to wrestle as soon as possible at the college level, he will enter the Cowboy program in a weight range – projected between 133 to 149 pounds – that is deep with young talent.
But the idea of competing every day with that type of talent was a checkmark in the pros column when weighing his options.
“When you have good partners, that obviously elevates your training, your performance and everything,” Hughes said. “That’s why Stillwater is good, that’s why OSU is good – there’s better guys in the room, more competition.
“Ultimately, that team can compete more for a national title than any of the others. That’s kind of a goal of mine, so I’m just trying to go to the best place for me to be successful. I think that’s it.”
For Hughes’ father, Jeremy Hughes – who is an assistant coach for the Stillwater High football and wrestling programs – seeing his son ultimately choosing Oklahoma State fulfills a dream for the former lower level college wrestler.
“Since we figured out that he was pretty good, it’s always been a dream of mine for him to go wrestle at Oklahoma State,” Jeremy said. “But I didn’t want to influence his decision, I wanted him to make his own decision. …
“But that’s kind of what he’s always had his eye on, and it’s a big deal. My wife and I are both OSU alums, so it’s awesome.”
For Jeremy and his wife, the connection they have long had with the coaching staff at Oklahoma State certainly made it easier for them as parents to feel even more comfortable with having their son join the program that he’s grown up around.
Current recruiting coordinator Tyler Caldwell was Cael’s club coach as a youth, and John Smith’s second-oldest son Sam being in the same class – and practically the same weight for wrestling competitions – meant Cael and his family were around much of the Cowboy staff quite often.
“We’ve been around Sam our whole life, so we’ve known John since Cael was really small,” Jeremy said. “So we’ve spent a lot of time around those guys, and he spent time up there in the summers doing freestyle and all that. So he knows them really well. It’s just really cool that he’s going somewhere where he’s gonna be taken care of.”
Cael will have to wait another year before he makes his decision official by signing a letter of intent, but getting his commitment knocked out now was a priority heading into his junior season.
“I don’t have to worry about it going into my wrestling season – it’s not in the back of my mind,” Hughes said. “I can really focus on my wrestling, and be sure of the place that I’m going.”
His 2021-22 campaign did not start with the rest of his teammates in Tuesday’s 59-19 win over El Reno, however.
This past summer, he was diagnosed with a fracture of his L5 vertebrae and had been wearing a brace to immobilize his upper body – though he was no longer wearing it at Tuesday’s dual. When talking with the News Press in September, he thought he could miss the first half of the season but is expected to compete in the postseason at the very least.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.