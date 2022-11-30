Dominant. Aggressive. Intelligent. All words someone could use to describe the linebackers at Stillwater High.
But the three starters – seniors Cameron Johnson, Zac Tyson and Trey Gregory – think there’s only one that sums them up.
“Psycho,” they all said in unison.
“We’re just a little messed up in the head,” Tyson added through a laugh.
“When it comes game time, we turn into different people,” Johnson chimed in.
The Pioneers defense has stymied offenses this season, holding opponents to a mere 12 points per game, with Johnson, Tyson and Gregory playing a key role in that.
The trio is just one group that comprises the Pioneers defense, and the three have made up one of the – if not the – best linebacker corps in the state this fall.
In their farewell tour, the three seniors have combined for 311 tackles, 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. They’ve coupled with Stillwater’s stout defensive line to create one the stingiest run defenses in Class 6A-II.
Pioneers coach Tucker Barnard hasn’t ever seen anything like those three, he said. His coaching staff is rather “stingy” when it comes to awarding tackles on the stat sheet, and that’s what makes it all the more impressive that both Tyson (125) and Johnson (102) amassed 100 tackles this season. Gregory isn’t too far behind with 84.
“They’re super competitive,” Barnard said. “They’re competitive with each other. They’re competitive with, just, all the time. It wouldn’t matter what was going on out here. We get a game of chase going, and these guys will turn it into a fight. They just love playing.”
There have only been four teams capable of eclipsing the century mark against the Pioneers in 2022: Yukon (106), Norman (252), Booker T. Washington (125) and Muskogee (113). They allowed at least 100 yards in three of the first five weeks, and then everything changed.
In the four games between the Booker T. and Muskogee matchups, Stillwater held opposing offenses in check to the tune of 171 yards – combined. Sand Springs rushed for 96 in Week 6, and then the Pioneers only allowed 45 to Bartlesville, 23 to Putnam City West and 7 to Tahlequah.
“We just kind of settled in and started playing faster,” Gregory said. “We just got into a rhythm – how we usually need to play.”
Those performances weren’t exactly an outlier, either. It’s a body of work that’s been presented throughout this fall.
Tyson, Johnson and Gregory have been complementary to Stillwater’s defensive line, bursting through gaps and halting ball carriers at the line of scrimmage.
In total, opposing offenses have rushed the ball 391 times for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns against Stillwater, good enough for 2.37 yards per carry.
On average, the opponent could run the ball on first, second, third and fourth down against the Pioneers defense – and it still wouldn’t be enough for a new set of chains.
“That’s pretty normal,” Johnson said. “Thats kind of what we expect to do, just stuff the running back every play.”
Stillwater’s trip to the Class 6A-II title game at 1 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma presents an opportunity that the three have been waiting on for the better part of their football careers.
They’ve grown up playing together, and they’ll do it a final time when the Pioneers (12-0) face Choctaw (11-1) with the stakes as high as they’ve ever been. A win would mark the program’s first state championship since 1967.
“It’d just mean a lot for us, for our city, for everything,” Johnson said.
The trio knows how important it’ll be for the Pioneers defense to play a key factor against the Yellowjackets, who, behind senior quarterback Steele Wassel, has put up a blistering average of 40 points per game this season.
They aren’t naive enough to think they’ve done it all on their own, though. Stillwater’s defensive line has dominated in the trenches all fall, and the secondary has blanketed opposing wideouts when needed.
It’s been a stifling unit that’s gotten Stillwater this far, and it has a chance to show out on one of the state’s biggest stages one last time.
“The way we play, and the way we get after the ball, I’m really excited about it,” Barnard said. “I think, a lot of times, we’re a nightmare for offensive linemen and quarterbacks. If we can do the same thing we’ve been doing Friday at 1 o’clock, it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
