Perhaps it took longer than expected – or wanted, even. But once the first domino fell, the rest of them followed rather quickly.
Six former Oklahoma State baseball players were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, which started Sunday evening and ended Tuesday afternoon. Right-handed pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown, one of seven players to attend the event in Seattle, was the first Cowboy to go off the board to the Toronto Blue Jays in the third round.
Two picks later, the New York Mets selected Nolan McLean as a two-way player. OSU star second baseman Roc Riggio went to the New York Yankees in the fourth round (129 overall). Marcus Brown, a shortstop who aided Riggio in manning the middle of the Cowboys’ infield, was the first pick of the fifth round to the Washington Nationals. And Brian Hendry, another right-handed pitcher, was also picked by the Yankees in the 10th (No. 312).
Stillwater High alumnus Isaac Stebens rounded out the Pokes that were picked when the Boston Red Sox took him with the No. 478 overall pick in the 16th round.
Watts-Brown was projected to be selected within the first couple of rounds on Sunday evening; being there in-person would’ve been the cherry on top. But he wasn’t around long once Day 2 got underway, and it’s because of what the showcased in his lone season with the Cowboys.
The righty transferred to OSU after one season at Long Beach State, where he was named a Freshman All-American. This spring, Watts-Brown appeared in 17 games (15 starts) and finished with a record of 6-5, a 5.03 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings of action. He held opposing batters to an average of .219 – even after dealing with a shoulder injury sustained midway through the campaign.
McLean was a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award in 2022 after dominating as a pitcher, infielder and hitter. He doubled down on that in 2023 despite missing more than a month’s worth of games with a leg injury, posting a 3.30 ERA in 30 innings on the bump and a batting average of .250 in 124 at-bats with nine home runs.
The two-way star was actually selected in the third round by the Baltimore a year ago before returning to OSU after he and the Orioles failed to agree to terms. Now, he’ll get a fresh start in a Mets organization that could use an extra arm – and then some when it comes to McLean.
An up-and-coming superstar is headed to The Bronx in Riggio, who followed a freshman year that earned All-American honors with one good enough to get drafted. His glove proved to be one of the best in the country with a .975 fielding percentage, but he was undoubtedly among the best hitters in college baseball in 2023.
A native of Simi Valley, California, Riggio finished his sophomore season with an average of .335 in 224 at-bats, 17 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs. His plate discipline grew, too, tallying 48 strikeouts compared to 46 walks. Brown proved to be one of the best infielders in the Big 12 as a sophomore in 2022, and the Springdale, Arkansas, native did again with what the 2023 campaign he strung together.
His numbers dipped as a batter, but he was still one of the most reliable bats in the Cowboys’ lineup this past season. What Brown was able to do at shortstop made up for that, anyway. He finished the year hitting .273 – compared to .316 in 2022 – with nine home runs and a career-best slugging percentage of .469.
Hendry spent his first three seasons at St. John’s and sat out 2022 with an injury before transferring to OSU. The right-handed pitcher, In his lone season with the Cowboys, made 16 appearances (five starts) with a record of 2-1 and a 6.63 ERA through 36 2/3 innings.
And he won’t count toward the Cowboys’ selections, but Xaxier star pitcher Ethan Bosacker was taken by the Kansas City Royals in the 13th round. Bosacker announced July 5 that he was transferring to Oklahoma State. Should he choose another year of college over the Royals’ farm system, Bosacker will bring a career 4.17 ERA and record of 12-8 to Stillwater.
When it comes to homegrown products, roots can’t dig much deeper than Stebens. He served as a reliever and set-up pitcher for OSU this past season, ending his first year back at home with a 2.24 ERA, 85 strikeouts and a record of 4-1 in 28 appearances.
Before impressing in the city he’s from, Stebens spent two years at Cowley County Community College, where he was an All-American and two-time selection for All-Conference. He and the Tigers made it to the JUCO World Series, a run in which Stebens went 3-1 with seven saves and 48 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.
And prior to that, of course, he was a star at Stillwater High.
Being drafted doesn’t mean any of these players are necessarily done at OSU. McLean is a perfect example of that. Should something come up in the post-draft process, or should any of them not sign with the team they were selected by, the now-former Cowboys with remaining eligibility can return to Stillwater.
