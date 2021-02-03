Kaid Brock’s journey back from injury has ended with yet another setback.
Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith confirmed Wednesday that the OSU senior wrestler and Stillwater native is likely done for the remainder of this season after wrestling in just three duals for the Cowboys since the season started at the beginning of January.
“More than likely, his season’s over,” Smith said. “His injury was probably a season-ending injury, and likely we won’t see him for the rest of the season.”
Smith confirmed that the injury didn’t happen in competition, as he won all three dual matches – including a 12-7 decision against Saul Ervin of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and a 10-4 decision over Little Rock’s Conner Ward in his last action on Jan. 17. The injury happened in practice, which likely would have happened the week following the trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, as he was not in the lineup for the Jan. 22 dual at Air Force.
“I’ll just say it seemed to be a little odd situation that he got in, and unfortunately, it’s just an injury that I think if he could wrestle, he would wrestle,” Smith said. “But I think right now, we’re most likely planning on going with Dusty (Hone) the rest of the season.”
This is the third season in which the Stillwater High product suffered a season-ending injury during his Cowboy career.
He had exploded onto the scene as a true freshman in 2015-16 when he pinned Oklahoma’s Cody Brewer, the returning NCAA champion, in 42 seconds. However, a few weeks after that he would sustain his first injury at the Southern Scuffle.
His redshirt freshman season in 2016-17 saw him become the program’s 35th freshman All-American when he finished fifth at the NCAA tournament, ending his first full campaign with a 29-4 record at 133 pounds. He would match that same finish at the NCAA tournament a year later, finishing the 2017-18 season with a 30-5 overall record.
His success dipped in 2018-19 when he was moved up to 141 pounds to make way from Daton Fix to wrestle at 133 – with Fix going on to finish as the national runner-up. Brock compiled a 22-9 record at the weight that year and was the Big 12 Conference runner-up, earning a No. 15 seed in the NCAA championships – though he failed to reach the top 8, which is needed to earn All-American honors.
He then suffered a massive knee injury prior to last season.
According to Brock, who had spoken with the media prior to the season, he tore “everything” in his left knee – the MCL, ACL, LCL and meniscus. But he still tried to make a return for what likely could have been his last season as he was not guaranteed to receive a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA.
“I was bound and determined that I was gonna come back last year because there was no guarantee I was gonna get a medical hardship,” Brock said at the end of December. “I was like, ‘I’m back, I’m going to wrestle this season even if it’s on one leg.’ And so I trained really hard with coaching from Chris Perry’s dad at night – do a lot of cardio stuff.”
It was during that process that the decision was made he would apply for a medical hardship, which was granted. And with that, he underwent surgery over the summer to remove his meniscus – which he said was “jiggling around” during his attempted return last year.
Brock had also told the media that he wasn’t sure yet about taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the ongoing pandemic that has altered all of the college sports season this scholastic year.
For his teammates, the Brock news was a hard pill to swallow. Especially for fellow senior and Yukon native Boo Lewallen, who himself has been through the ringer of injuries during his Cowboy career.
“That’s tragic,” Lewallen said. “We grew up wrestling together at Little League events and I can remember us at Junior High State, me and him, and even before that.
“It sucks. It’s something that’s just not explainable, but Kaid’s an awesome man and he’ll move past this.”
With the loss of Brock, the keys have been turned over to Hone at 141 pounds.
It’s been a slow start for the redshirt senior from Cedar City, Utah, since moving into the starting role on the dual team. He has gone 1-2 in his first three dual matches – his lone win being a 4-2 decision against Northern Iowa’s Drew Bennet last weekend. He lost his second dual match Saturday by 12-6 decision to No. 7-ranked Ian Parker.
This isn’t new to Hone, however.
He had also filled in at starter last season when Brock had suffered an injury prior to the season. He started in all 16 duals for the Cowboys last year, collecting a 9-7 record in dual competition and a 21-9 overall record.
Hone finished third at the Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championships last season, and earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament that was cancelled due to the pandemic. He was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association honorable mention All-American.
“That’s pretty important that you have guys that can step in and be competitive,” Smith said. “When you have some of these things happen and all of a sudden a couple guys (backups) in your lineup, it really makes a difference in dual meets. You’re scrapping to win. I see that being the same scenario this weekend. We’re gonna have to really wrestle well to win.”
