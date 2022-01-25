JaKobe Sanders chose his hometown university.
Sanders, a junior offensive lineman on the Stillwater High football team, announced Tuesday morning that he has committed to play at Oklahoma State.
“Stillwater born and raised,” Sanders said in his Twitter announcement. “Nothing better than the Cowboy Culture!”
Sanders’ OSU connections extend to his grandfather, Robert Turner, who was a running back on the Cowboys’ 1974 Fiesta Bowl team and lives in Stillwater. While visiting OSU in September, Sanders alluded to this on Twitter, saying he would “give anything to play on the same field” as Turner did.
Now, Sanders is closer to making that dream a reality. On Dec. 1, he announced that the Cowboys had extended a scholarship offer to him.
During the past fall, when the Pioneers finished the regular season ranked second in District 6A-II-1 and advanced to the state semifinals, Sanders anchored the offensive line as the starting center. He is the ninth-ranked overall recruit among the class of 2023 football players in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports Composite.
Coaches and teammates have praised Sanders’ work ethic and his ability to lead by example. He has also taken steps that could prepare him for OSU strength coach Rob Glass' tough workouts: Sanders, who is 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, has broken Stillwater’s squat record at 605 pounds and spends extra time training with teammates in the makeshift weight room in his garage.
