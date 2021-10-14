After seizing the football in the air, Trey Tuck found a pathway on the right side of the field and spurted toward the end zone.
He eluded the one defender who jeopardized his chances of making it past the goal line, refusing to let any Lawton opponent bring him down. Tuck, a sophomore defensive back on the Stillwater High football team, returned his interception for the Pioneers' final touchdown in their homecoming game.
Stillwater blazed past Lawton, 49-13, in a Class 6A-II District 1 matchup Thursday night at Pioneer Stadium. The victory improved the Pioneers’ record to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the district.
During the past week, when Stillwater throttled U.S. Grant on the road, Tuck grabbed two interceptions, but he stopped short of the end zone on each return. Coach Tucker Barnard said he would have enjoyed seeing Tuck bring one back for a touchdown, and six days later, it happened.
“That’s fun stuff,” Barnard said. “You don’t get very many opportunities to do that.”
Tuck’s 82-yard dash into the end zone extended Stillwater’s lead to 49-7, its largest of the game, with 5:16 left. The Wolverines (3-4, 2-2) made one final push with Nathen Jones’ 11-yard touchdown run, but there was no chance of spoiling the Pioneers’ comfortable advantage.
Stillwater competed with defensive intensity and steadiness despite massive changes in the lineup. Every first-string linebacker – Gabe Brown, Chance Clements and Brady Osborn – was unable to play. Barnard said he isn’t sure when they will return, but without this trio of seniors, three juniors accepted new responsibilities.
Ondre Long, Cameron Johnson and Trey Gregory stepped into the starting lineup, and the defense held strong, limiting Lawton to 113 rushing yards and 152 passing yards.
The Pioneer defenders were constantly chasing the ball, taking advantage of every opportunity to keep the momentum on their side. Julius Talley intercepted a pass early in the second quarter, paving the way for Mason Butler’s 23-yard touchdown reception. In the third quarter, Daesan Simpkins recovered a fumble to set up Stillwater at Lawton’s 13 yardline, leading to Holden Thompson’s 3-yard rush into the end zone.
And Tuck capitalized on the bobbled pass in the fourth quarter, securing the football for his pick-six.
“The receiver tipped it up,” Tuck said. “And I just came and just snatched it.”
The Pioneers’ high-powered run game complemented the defensive highlights. Thompson racked up 111 yards on the ground, but the leading rusher was junior quarterback Gage Gundy, who ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
With 4:03 until halftime, Gundy reached the end zone on a 68-yard designed run, rolling through open space as he crossed the blue “S” in the center of the field and left defenders trailing behind him. A few minutes later, he scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown, giving the Pioneers a 35-7 lead going into halftime.
Despite the sizable victory, blunders continued to stack up for the Pioneers. They finished with more than 100 penalty yards against them and particularly struggled with offsides penalties.
But the Pioneers are putting pieces together. Barnard said the offensive line had improved. Gundy showcased his dual-threat abilities, throwing for two touchdowns along with his two on the ground. And the defense persevered through a major lineup change to fend off the Wolverines.
“I feel like we’re maybe getting on the right path,” Barnard said. “We had a great week of practice. … We just need to keep working in that direction.”
