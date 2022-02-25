The Stillwater High wrestling team will be well represented in the Class 6A state tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers had 11 (of 13) wrestlers punch their tickets to the championship semifinals late Friday night at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
With the success in the first round of competition, Stillwater stands at the top of Class 6A with a 15-point advantage over Edmond North, which had eight wrestlers reach the semifinals of their respective weights.
Freshman Aydan Thomas started off the championship round for the Pioneers with an 11-0 major decision over Edmond North’s Jake Goodin at 106 pounds.
Senior Gabe Fontanez fell short in a closely contested match at 113 pounds. Fontanez lost by 1-0 decision to Edmond North’s Christian Belford to move into the consolation bracket.
But then the Pioneers started to pick up the bonus points to contribute to the team score.
Juniors Sam Smith and Cael Hughes each picked up pins.
Smith worked his way to a third-period pin of Bixby’s Colden Dyer at 120 pounds, while Hughes needed just over a minute to get the fall of Owasso’s Easton Eicher at 126 pounds.
Sophomore JJ McComas picked up another bonus for Stillwater with a 12-2 major decision over Edmond North’s Kanon Futrell at 132 pounds.
Sophomore Landyn Sommer came just short of get a major in his own match, picking up a 10-5 decision against Mustang’s Jaston Jackson at 138 pounds.
The falls began to fall again for Stillwater, though.
Freshman LaDarion Lockett picked up a pin of Enid’s Trinit Zweifel with eight seconds left in the first frame at 145 pounds.
Sophomores Kael Voinovich and Angelo Ferrari followed suit with a couple of falls of their own.
Voinovich pinned Choctaw’s Nathan Harjo just under a minute into the second period at 152, while Ferrari – who was cleared to wrestle after he did not weigh-in the final day of the regionals due to an injury suffered in the semifinals – pinned Yukon’s Bryce Goucher in the third period of his 160-pound match.
Senior Gatlin Wilson gave Stillwater yet another semifinalist with his 7-2 decision over Mustang’s Claude Moates at 170 pounds.
Junior Cameron Johnson coasted into the semifinals at 195 pounds with a 6-0 decision over Yukon’s Conner Columbus.
Seniors Dax Hughes and Carson Cottrill each had their matches end by fall, but in different fashions.
Hughes had a second-period pin of Moore’s Jaylen Pounds at 220 pounds to advance in the championship bracket, while Cottrill was the one pinned at 285 by Yukon’s Lane Parks.
Before the 11 semifinalists wrestle at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Fontanez and Cottrill will contend to keep their careers going with consolation matches scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The medal matches will all be wrestled at the same time starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
