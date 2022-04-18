Early in her senior season, Chrissen Harland missed several soccer matches because of good news.
She was continuing to win.
Before shifting her focus to soccer, Harland stuck with the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team through the postseason. As a starting guard, she played a key role in the Lady Pioneers’ first run into the state tournament since 2005.
Harland cherished the memorable finale to her high school hoops career, but it made her transition into soccer season more abrupt than usual.
“We kept going and kept going and kept going,” Harland said. “So I kept missing.”
Harland’s soccer squad competed in four nondistrict matches without her. Then, after eventual state champion Edmond North bounced the Lady Pioneer basketball team from the quarterfinals, Harland left the court and stepped onto the pitch.
Soccer coach Seth Condley noticed a difference because of Harland’s presence as a starting forward. She helped the Lady Pioneers finish as runners-up in the Stillwater Cup before diving into district play.
“She just brings a mean streak to the field that we just didn’t really have,” Condley said.
That phrase, “mean streak,” elicited a laugh from Harland when she stood on the sideline after her Senior Night ceremony Friday. It might contrast with Harland’s smile and friendly demeanor off the pitch, but her gritty, fierce style of play stands out like the vivid coral cleats she wears when she’s competing at Pioneer Stadium.
Although basketball and soccer require separate techniques and talents, Harland’s dynamic personality translates from one sport to the next.
“My energy and leadership, I think, is probably what I carry over from both,” Harland said. “Coming in late, I’m a little bit behind skill-wise and everything because I’ve been so focused on basketball, but I can always control my attitude and effort, and that’s what I try to do to set a presence for the team.”
Harland had to catch up with her teammates, but returning to soccer each year is sort of like riding a bicycle. The fundamentals she picked up at a young age don’t escape her.
Harland wasn’t sure if she started dribbling a basketball or kicking a soccer ball first, but her athletic career began early.
“I think, technically, I started T-ball before anything,” Harland said. “I guess that didn’t last, but (I’ve) definitely been playing both (soccer and basketball) for as long as I can remember.”
Her passions fit in with her family’s active lifestyle. Her father, YMCA director Shane Harland, played basketball at Panhandle State University, while her mother, Christy Harland, is a former dancer.
Chrissen’s primary sport is basketball. It’s also the ticket to her future – this year, she signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
But after 13-plus years of playing soccer, Harland couldn’t give it up before graduating high school. When she joined the Lady Pioneer soccer team for its road match against Norman on March 22, she was also guiding freshman teammates Macey Streeter and sister Christyona Harland – who has dealt with injury this season – into the sudden jump from basketball to soccer.
“I know that I have to kind of be the energy leader on the team,” Harland said. “And if I set the presence of being tough, I hope to show that to the other girls, that you have to stand your ground whenever the other teams are extremely physical. We’re in a really hard conference, and you have to stay with them.”
It hasn’t been an easy season for the Lady Pioneers (5-8 overall, 2-3 District 6A-3). Injuries have forced the lineup to shuffle, and competing in a district with giants such as Tulsa Union and Edmond North presents obstacles.
Through the wins and losses, Harland maintains her high energy, hustling during 50-50 challenges and bringing what Condley called an extra “bite” to the offense.
Tuesday night, Harland will have her last opportunity to show that tenacity in a home match. Stillwater is set to face Jenks (6-3, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Stadium.
As Harland reflected on the whirlwind season, she credited Condley and his coaching staff for having patience with her and other team members who hopped over from basketball.
“It’s fun,” Harland said. “I know the atmosphere. Coach Condley is extremely supportive and always been really good with me coming from basketball and understanding where I stand in both, and still keeps my spot safe because he knows I will work hard either way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.