Grant Gudgel had to stop himself from concentrating on the lead.
Gudgel, a Stillwater High sophomore, had reached the 13th hole in his final round at the Class 6A boys’ state golf tournament when someone filled him in on the standings.
He held a three-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard. Could he handle the pressure and keep it?
“I got a little shaky, I got a little nervous just thinking about how much was on the line, a 6A state championship,” Gudgel said. “And I struggled a bit on a couple of those holes coming in, but on 15, 16, 17, I made some really good par stays.”
On the 18th hole, a perfectly positioned shot set him up on the front of the green, where he stood to sink the winning putt. With that moment, Gudgel became the Pioneers’ first individual state champion golfer since Terry Carpenter in 1979.
Gudgel finished with a score of 2-over-par 218 through 54 holes, leading a Stillwater team that tied for third with Jenks on Tuesday at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman.
He joined Max Wolfe, Tripp Scheussler, Weston Lacy and Sean Freudenberger to represent the Pioneers at state.
“They’re just very talented at what they do,” coach Scott Morris said. “When you get to the state tournament level, it’s really about how each of them manages their emotions and their mental toughness through ups and downs of the three rounds of golf there, so they all did that very well.”
For Gudgel, the process of regulating his mindset had to begin before he arrived at the state championship.
First, he competed in the prestigious Oklahoma Junior Masters tournament at Southern Hills in Tulsa, where he fell short of his expectations.
Gudgel said he didn’t feel like his best self as the state tournament approached. His swing was off. His shots weren’t ideal. For Gudgel to bring a trophy back to Stillwater, something had to change.
“He came into the state tournament kind of with a shaken confidence,” Morris said. “But that says a lot to his fortitude, how he regrouped and came out just rock solid from start to finish and handled business.”
Instead of excessively scrutinizing his technique, Gudgel reminded himself to enjoy the state championship. As he reset his approach, he had a lifelong mentor by his side on the course.
Eric Gudgel, his father, is one of the Pioneers’ volunteer assistant coaches. In 2021, Eric won the Oklahoma Senior State Amateur while Grant caddied for him.
This time, the father had his turn to proudly watch his son.
“He walked with me and kind of just settled my nerves a little bit,” Grant said. (He and Morris) both were a huge, huge help to me.”
The coaches supported Gudgel and his teammates while they navigated a difficult environment. Jimmie Austin Golf Club was designed for college golfers – it’s the home course at the University of Oklahoma. In the Class 6A tournament, no one recorded a single-round score lower than 70, and Morris said he thinks only three golfers finished under par in any round.
Gudgel, along with his teammates and several competitors, were not strangers to the challenging setting. In March, the Pioneers and several other Class 6A teams played at Jimmie Austin Golf Club. They had to endure biting wind and chilly temperatures, but the conditions were strikingly different for the state tournament: sunny and warm on a lush course.
Gudgel, who said he thinks he performs better on tough courses, had a solid start. He opened with a score of 75 and improved to 70 in the second round.
Those numbers put him in first place at the end of Monday, but nothing was guaranteed for Tuesday. At the hotel after the first two rounds, Gudgel struggled to sleep. Thoughts of his lead were gnawing at him.
Could he maintain it? Would the standings shuffle?
Gudgel quieted his inner monologue.
“I was just trying to distract my mind the best as possible and just not think about it,” Gudgel said. “And then just go show up that morning and it’d be game time, and just get to work.”
With his shot-by-shot approach, Gudgel sealed the state title, logging a score of 73 in the third round and triumphantly pumping his fist after the final putt. He had fulfilled one of the top goals on the list of objectives he writes each year.
Morris said it didn’t surprise people who know Gudgel. After he finished in the top 10 as a freshman and won state as a sophomore, the future possibilities are vast.
“He put himself in a great situation to earn that, but he knows better than anybody that he’s got to continue to work to sustain that level that he’s achieved,” Morris said. “We’re super proud of him, and everybody is super excited to just see what he does moving forward because of his exceptional talent.”
