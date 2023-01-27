It was a bitter sweet conclusion to the dual season for several of Stillwater High’s wrestlers on Friday.
For a handful of seniors, the 75-3 blowout victory of Enid was the perfect way to close out their careers competing within Pioneers Fieldhouse – but it also brought back a flood of memories.
“I feel like yesterday I was just a freshman wrestling my first full year here. I still remember every detail from it,” said senior Cael Hughes, who is on a quest to be a four-time state champion for Stillwater. “So I guess you gotta count your memories and realize where you’re at and how long you have left – which isn’t much. So just trying to appreciate every moment down the stretch.”
The Pioneers won all but one of the 14 matches, with 11 of the 13 coming via fall – and other via forfeit.
The fastest fall came at 138 pounds with Judah Heeg getting off the mat in 37 seconds. That time was nearly beat by sophomore LaDarion Lockett at 157 pounds, but he needed two extra seconds to pin his opponent.
Hughes was the only other Pioneer to pin his opponent in 60 seconds or less, getting his pin right at the one-minute mark in the 132-pound match. Fellow senior Sam Smith picked up a pin at 120 pounds 80 seconds, while Ayden Thomas (106), JJ McComas (126) and Kael Voinovich (150) also had first-period falls at their respective weights.
“It felt good going out there and getting the pin in the first period,” Smith said. “And most of the team doing the same was great. Just feels good to dominate for our last home dual.”
Finishing off their opponents in the second period with pins were Beric Jordan (113) and Landyn Sommer (165), while senior Mitchell Borynack finally finished his 144-pound match with a fall in the third period.
Senior Cameron Johnson was the only Pioneer victor to have to go the distance in his final match at Pioneers Fieldhouse.
The star linebacker for the state champion football team held on at 215 pounds with a 6-4 decision – showing signs of fatigue in the final minute of the match, which led to him giving up a takedown in the closing seconds to make the final score look more competitive.
Right before Johnson’s match, the Pioneers saw senior AJ Heeg return to the lineup after about a two-week hiatus due to a lingering injury. It didn’t take him too terribly long to get back into a groove as the Oklahoma State signee pinning his opponent in just over a minute.
“We all did a good job of being patient managing it,” Kyle said of Heeg. “Our athletic trainer Aaron Harmon certainly deserves recognition for being on top of it, helping us rule things out. So he’s just learning how to manage it, which is going to be a big part of the next level (college) because he’s going to wrestle those burly men a lot more in the future.”
The senior Heeg and the rest of the Pioneers will get another two weeks to work on honing their skills before the grind of the postseason begins with the Class 6A Dual State tournament on Feb. 10.
But with the regular season coming to a close, Kyle had to reflect on just how significant the senior class – that was recognized prior to the dual – is for this program that he inherited two years ago when the class had just finished their freshman campaigns.
“I wish we could just put in a time machine and keep them forever,” Kyle said. “They’re just such a nucleus right now with Cael Hughes, Sam Smith and even Cameron Johnson – he’s got a lot of miles in this program.
“It’s going to be a big hole when they leave and it’s finally done here – but we have a lot more work to do over the next month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.