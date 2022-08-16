The volume of noise produced by the Stillwater faithful peaked after the first set.
The Lady Pioneer volleyball team lost, 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 22-25, 16-25) to Deer Creek on Tuesday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse, even after claiming momentum in a thrilling first set.
Stillwater (1-1) used runs of 6-1 and 7-1 to claw back into the first set. The set entered deuce and ended on a block from Cam Farley, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The energy wouldn’t be matched. Deer Creek claimed the next three sets.
“It started off with a bang,” Stillwater coach Andrue Brown said. “I thought we came out ready to go, but something we talked about all week was that team, Deer Creek, coming off a big tournament win in Norman and they’re a very well coached team.
“They’re very well rounded, and (I) told the girls, ‘If you think you’re going to go out and sweep like we did Bartlesville, you’re crazy.’ That team is not coached to just lay down.”
The Lady Pioneers hung with the talented Deer Creek team that came into Stillwater fresh off a win in the Norman Invitational. The second set was nearly extended like the first, but Deer Creek won four of the final five points.
After sweeping Bartlesville last week in their season opener, it was the first set the Lady Pioneers lost this season.
“I think we kind of got down on ourselves after we lost the point,” senior Callie Bates said.
Brown said he hates losing and that it would be tough to sleep tonight, but the first-year head coach had a larger outlook. After the game, Brown was focused on bigger picture things than the mistakes that added up to a loss.
“Losing takes heart, but winning takes a whole different mentality,” Brown said. “We have to learn how to be someone who wins well and is a good front-runner. We’re not really good front-runners right now.”
The Lady Pioneers will have a chance to change that. The team heads to Tulsa Union on Friday and Saturday for a tournament. Brown said the field is stacked.
This weekend, Brown will learn more about his team as the team addresses the mistakes he called fixable.
“We’re not going to let this game stop us from really getting into it,” Bates said. “This is just, like, a little block, but we’ll get around it.”
