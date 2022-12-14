The Stillwater High wrestling team took second at the prestigious Walsh Jesuit High School Ironman Wrestling Tournament in Ohio over the weekend, finishing behind national powerhouse Blair Academy – a private boarding school out of New Jersey that has produced many Division I wrestlers, including multiple Oklahoma State ties.
Stillwater took just nine wrestlers – out of the 14 high school weight classes – with many of them contributing to the 137.5 points tallied by SHS, which was 53 points behind Blair.
“With that tournament being early in the season, we want to be a part of it, so we had to be ready the very first weekend of the season that we compete,” Pioneer coach Ethan Kyle said. “… From a coaching standpoint, it’s everything you want. It’s like spring on sand, so when you get on the track you put your cleats on and you just take off. They’re not gonna wrestle any tougher, any faster and more technical competition than they did last weekend.”
The Pioneers were propelled by five wrestlers finishing in the top five, with the best finish coming from senior Cael Hughes, who claimed the crown at 132 pounds.
The recent Oklahoma State signee, who is looking to become the first four-time state champion for Stillwater High since Chris Perry, beat the top-ranked wrestler in the country – Sergio Lenley of Mt. Carmel (Illinois) – in the finals.
With the victory, Hughes – who said he will wrestle between 132 and 138 pounds throughout the school season – moved up to the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country at 132 pounds.
“At Fargo Nationals, things didn’t work out for me like I wanted them to, so it feels really good just to see all the hard work I’ve been putting in see an actual result,” Hughes said. “Every day in the practice room, I know I’m the best guy in the nation, so it feels good to go and compete and take care of business.”
But it’s one thing to win an individual title of a prestigious national tournament. It’s another to be recognized for just how impactful all those victories were on the way to the individual title in helping the team’s goals.
With 31 team points accrued in his championship conquest, Hughes was awarded the Major Ray Mendoza Award for most team points scored by an individual wrestler.
“The team’s always in mind when I’m wrestling, and there’s not a second on the mat that you shouldn’t be trying to score,” Hughes said of the honor. “So I’m not wrestling to not lose, or wrestling to just win by a point, I’m out there wrestling to burn everyone down that wants to wrestle. So the team points will come with those results.”
Junior Beric Jordan was also a finalist at 113 pounds, but finished with a runner-up medal. Also clinching a top-three placement was sophomore LaDarion Lockett with a third-place finish at 150 pounds.
Senior AJ Heeg, who moved into Stillwater over the summer and recently signed with Oklahoma State, finished fourth at 190 pounds. Junior Kael Voinovich won his fifth-place match at 144 pounds.
Also competing at the tournament were sophomore Aydan Thomas (106 pounds), senior Sam Smith (120) and junior JJ McComas (126) who each finished in the top 12 of their respective weight classes. Competing but missing out on placing his weight class was senior Mitchell Borynack at 138 pounds.
“That was a long, tough trip,” Kyle said Tuesday after the team followed the tournament with a 60-18 home dual victory over Deer Creek. “I’m pleased with the way they competed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.