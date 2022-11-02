Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard has found ways to keep his players motivated throughout the first nine weeks of the season.
It started in the offseason with the defense’s “eat the shark” mentality. It carried into the early parts of the regular season with matchups against Greenwood (Arkansas) and Norman. And Barnard used motivational videos to push his team through a stretch of football in which the Pioneers collectively outscored their opponents by 300-plus.
But this week, in the days leading up to Stillwater’s road trip to play Muskogee in a battle of unbeatens to cap off the regular season, none of that has been needed.
“This is exciting stuff, you know? I haven’t had to say much,” Barnard said Wednesday evening. “It’s all pretty obvious.”
Both in Class 6A-II District 1, Thursday night’s winner will accomplish two things. Not only would a win secure an unblemished record heading into the postseason, but it would also help reel in the district’s title.
The Pioneers (9-0) have made it this far with a suffocating defense, which has allowed 27 points over the past six games. Stillwater has dealt three shutouts in that span, including a 55-0 triumph against Tahlequah in Week 9.
The Roughers (9-0) have made it this far with a high-octane offense, one that’s been good enough for 480-plus yards and 43.9 points per game. Muskogee hasn’t scored less than 28 points in any of its nine games.
Something has to give.
“It’ll be a challenge, man. It’ll be hard-fought football,” Barnard said. “It’s gonna be a tough, physical game.”
The test for Stillwater is that Muskogee will enter the contest with an offense that goes against its defensive philosophy, creating the biggest test for the Pioneers’ defense thus far.
Stillwater possesses an aggressive defense, a unit that’s tallied 41 tackles for loss and 18 sacks on the season. Muskogee’s offense is based around the explosive capabilities of dual-threat sophomore quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, who has thrown for 35 touchdowns this season and rushed for another five.
“I think they just do things better than other people,” Pioneers senior linebacker Cameron Johnson said. “They have a couple trick plays, but they just do stuff better than most offenses.”
That, of course, is the issue. With a defense predicated on its aggressiveness, a team with “gadget plays,” as Barnard said, can exploit some of that.
“We kind of pride ourselves on pursuit to the ball and speed to the ball, and those are things that kind of work against you in that situation,” Barnard said. “That discipline’s gonna be really important.”
And while the Ficklin-led Roughers have been prolific on offense, the Pioneers have been, too.
Stillwater’s offensive attack is one that’s difficult to scheme for. The Pioneers shred opposing secondaries for an average of 296 yards passing and three scores a game. They also bulldoze opposing defensive fronts with a run game that averages 206.4 yards each week.
Usually a run-heavy team, Stillwater showcases its passing ability when senior quarterback Gage Gundy threw 12 touchdowns in a three-week span during the middle of the season. But the Pioneers have continued to hang their hat on senior running back Noah Roberts, and it’s in large part due to their bullish offensive line.
Senior center Jakobe Sanders, who’s committed to Oklahoma State, missed time during the thick of the regular season. Since his return a couple of games ago, Stillwater has rushed for a total of 568 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Muskogee’s two interior defensive linemen, they’re really big, strong guys,” Barnard said. “There’s gonna be a lot of human from guard to guard. You’re talking about, I would bet, between our three guys and their two guys in the middle, probably 290-pound average.”
This week creates a challenge that doesn’t present itself very often.
Yes, the Pioneers and Roughers will clash in one of the biggest games in the state in Week 10. But given the success each program has had thus far, all signs point to a possible rematch in the Class 6A-II championship.
There’s a lot of football to be played between now and Dec. 2, but this week being only the first of two meetings is a serious possibility.
And, starting Thursday night, these are matchups the Pioneers will be looking forward to.
“It would mean a lot,” said Johnson, who’s hoping Stillwater can stay undefeated. “But we’ve just gotta keep on going forward after this game and, hopefully, get that state championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.