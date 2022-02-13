Stillwater High wrestling won its second dual state title in program history Saturday night in Enid with a 47-10 blowout of Bixby.
It was the first dual state title for the program since 2015, and the first under second-year coach Ethan Kyle.
“I’ve never experienced that, but the feeling from the team aspect – which you kind of get in those individual tournaments – there’s nothing like it when you’re lining up in dual meets,” Kyle said. “So it was really fun. It was exciting as heck and most of these guys have been together for most of their lives, so the chemistry was just outstanding.”
Sam Smith, a state champion at 106 pounds last year, opened the dual for the Pioneers the best way possible, with a pin in the third period at 120 pounds to set the tone for the dual.
“Sam’s not really a pinner, typically, but we knew that he was certainly capable and the messaging all week was get bonus points when you can,” the Stillwater coach said. “He goes out and pins the guy, so there was a ton of energy right off the bat.”
It was followed by two-time state champion Cael Hughes narrowly missing out on bonus points of his own with a 7-1 decision at 126 pounds.
Two bouts later, Landyn Sommer scored a hard-fought 3-2 decision in the 138-pound match against Caden Kelley before freshman LaDarion Lockett picked up an 18-8 major decision at 145 pounds.
The Pioneers continued to pile on the team score with bonus-point victories – a 13-5 major decision by Kael Vionovich at 152 pounds and a pin by Angelo Ferrari with five seconds remaining in the first period of the 160-pound match. Gatlin Wilson’s 8-4 decision over Caleb Rogers at 170 pounds put the Pioneers up 29-3 before Bixby put more points on the board with back-to-back wins at 182 and 195 pounds.
But Stillwater capped its title run by closing out with three victories – and a forfeit.
Dax Hughes won a 4-0 decision at 220 pounds before heavyweight Carson Cottrill claimed a 3-1 decision. Freshman Ayden Thomas picked up another pin for the Pioneers at 106 pounds before senior Gabe Fontanez was given a forfeit in the final weight.
“His first two bouts (of dual state) were really tough kids that will factor into placing in the state tournament, and I think he wrestled his three matches – including the finals against Bixby – were probably his best matches that he’s wrestled this year,” Kyle said of Thomas. “He just really wrestled well, and I think that is in part due to the connectedness that everybody had. It’s easy to stay focused when you’re engaged.”
Two of Stillwater’s losses were to Oklahoma State wrestling signees – Zach Blankenship and Jersey Robb.
Blankenship, a two-time state champion, narrowly beat sophomore JJ McComas – the state champion at 126 pounds last year – by 3-1 decision in the 132-pound match. Robb – a two-time state finalist with one state title to his name – beat Cameron Johnson by 13-5 major decision at 195 pounds.
The Pioneers will now start to prepare for their title defense at the state tournament in Oklahoma City. They will get to do so by hosting the Class 6A East Regional – which will be attended by the same Bixby squad – on Friday and Saturday.
CLASS 6A DUAL STATE
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
STILLWATER 47, BIXBY 10
*Dual started at 120 pounds
120 – Sam Smith, Stillwater fall Tharyn Hausler, 4:31 (6-0)
126 – Cael Hughes, Stillwater dec. Clay Giddens-Buttram, 7-1 (9-0)
132 – Zach Blankenship, Bixby dec. JJ McComas, 3-1 (9-3)
138 – Landyn Sommer, Stillwater dec. Jace Roller, 3-2 (12-3)
145 – LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater major dec. Caden Kelley, 18-8 (16-3)
152 – Kael Voinovich, Stillwater major dec. Jakeb Snyder, 13-5 (20-3)
160 – Angelo Ferrari, Stillwater fall Colton Kaiser, 1:55 (26-3)
170 – Gatlin Wilson, Stillwater dec. Caleb Rogers, 8-4 (29-3)
182 – Hank Puckett, Bixby dec. Garhett Reese, 3-0 (29-6)
195 – Jersey Robb, Bixby major dec. Cameron Johnson, 13-5 (29-10)
220 – Dax Hughes, Stillwater dec. Jack Puckett, 4-0 (32-10)
285 – Carson Cottrill, Stillwater dec. Garrett Ritter, 3-1 (35-10)
106 – Ayden Thomas, Stillwater fall Tucker Clark, 4:28 (41-10)
113 – Gabe Fontanez, Stillwater forfeit (47-10)
