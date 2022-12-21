AJ Heeg slapped the mat once the official blew his whistle to indicate the conclusion of the bout.
Heeg, Stillwater High’s senior 190-pound wrestler, had just finished the Pioneers’ final bout of the day.
After the first two periods, Heeg sprinted to a nearby trash can, gagging and wheezing, attempting to cough up allergy-based phlegm.
Congestion was visibly affecting him. Yet, as challenging as it may have been, it didn’t in any way act as an obstacle toward him from clinching a major-decision victory over Aiden Cooley of Allen High School (Texas), closing out the first day of the inaugural Hall of Fame Dual Classic for the Pioneers.
Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle noted how Heeg’s performance encapsulates the maturity and grit in which he and his coaching staff work to instill within the roster. The sophomore wrestler could have tapped out and forfeited his bout. The Pioneers were already holding a commanding 45-point advantage over Allen.
Instead, Heeg chose the latter and clinched a major-decision victory.
“That was maturity right there, wasn’t it?” Kyle said. “What a performance.”
The third-year head coach said prior to the tournament how he expected a plethora of his wrestlers to take a step forward. While 78-0, 47-15 and 59-9 victories over national powerhouse wrestling programs in Loyola (Illinois), St Joseph’s Regional (New Jersey) and Allen wouldn’t show otherwise, Kyle still showed his belief for improvement from his starters.
“We won the close (bouts) by large, and we won pretty much everything we were supposed to,” Kyle said. “It’s a good indicator which direction we’re going to be moving as we compete. Even within the lineup, we asked some guys to make some moves (in weight class), and they pulled their bootstraps up and went to work. So, we took care of business, but obviously a lot to work on moving forward.”
One of the main points of emphasis Kyle made prior to Wednesday was the vitality of the development of starting 106-pounder Ayden Thomas. The sophomore wrestler had shown flashes of potential to his coaching staff. But inconsistencies have played a part in his young high school career – particularly in the early stages of the season.
In just the first day of the Hall of Fame Classic, however, Thomas went 3-0 in bouts by earning a major decision, a last-second takedown victory and a pin within the first period of his final match. Kyle believed he saw a “better version” of his young wrestler, adding that Wednesday could be a building point moving forward.
“I liked what I saw from him,” Kyle said. “Like we’ve talked about before, most of his success will be based on how he matures and handles himself.
“I loved what I saw from him, but there’s work to be done.”
Kyle notes how multiple wrestlers of his showed an increase in maturity. Obviously, the notable names such as Ladarion Lockett, Cael Hughes, JJ McComas and others implemented their dominance, recording multiple pins and major decisions on the day to propel the Pioneers to a 184-point offensive outing. And he added how it was the little things that impressed him — specifically, senior Sam Smith’s comeback win in Stillwater’s second dual of the day against St Joseph’s Regional High.
Trailing 7-4 heading into the final period of his bout against James Sloan of St Joseph’s, Smith was visibly tired.
Every breath he inhaled was further proof of his deteriorating stamina as the latter portion of the bout progressed. Time was expiring, but the senior wrestler wasn’t quitting. With close to a minute and a half remaining in the third period, Smith recorded a reversal. With just over 50 seconds left, he added an escape to tie it. Finally, with 9 seconds remaining, a single-leg takedown clinched the bout.
“Sam, he’s in a team of killers so he doesn’t get a lot of credit all the time,” Kyle said. “But that first kid he beat from Loyola is a really tough kid (who is in) the upper weight class. That comeback win (in the second dual) was pretty special too.”
A perfect record in bouts on day one clinched a spot in the Gold bracket for Kyle’s team with in-state foe Edmond North being the other program through the first three sessions to join the Pioneers in the upper tier pool. His wrestlers will be going toe-to-toe with four more of the nation’s elite wrestling programs. This time, the best of the bunch. In hindsight, however, Kyle only sees it as another opportunity for his team – regardless of Thursday’s outcome.
It may be a daunting task. At the same time, Kyle reiterated, a second place finish in the Ironman Tournament earlier in the season can prepare a team for almost anything down the stretch.
“Like I (told the team) you gotta wake up, you gotta deal with some soreness, you gotta manage your way through,” Kyle said. “It’s gonna be a huge benefit in the long run to have our guys there in (the Gold bracket), when the results count. We’ve got a bunch of guys who are vipers. They eat, sleep and breathe (wrestling). So, they’re excited. They’re getting a great match, and it’s a great opportunity.”
